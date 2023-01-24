Grading Packers on Salary Cap Curve: Outside Linebackers

The next step in Rashan Gary’s evolution was well under way. He had two sacks as a rookie in 2019, five in 2020, 9.5 in 2021 and six in the first eight games in 2022. But in Week 9 at the Lions, Gary suffered a torn ACL while changing directions. Not only was his season over but it might be a stretch for him to be ready for Week 1.

Of 100 edge defenders with at least 200 pass-rushing snaps, Gary ranked second in pass-rushing productivity and eighth in pass-rush win rate. He had almost as many pressures in nine games (38) as Preston Smith had in 17 (42). He also was fifth in PFF’s run-stop percentage, though that phase of the game was more boom-bust than consistent dominance. He went from zero missed tackles in 2021 to five in 2022, according to SIS.

Even while missing half the season, Gary tied for second on the team with seven tackles for losses, was third with 12 quarterback hits and tied for fifth with seven stuffs (one less than last season). He added one forced fumble.

These grades have always been bottom-line production. Obviously, he was not a “C” player when healthy.

Grade: C.