Grading Packers on Salary Cap Curve: Safeties

In the 10th of a series of season-ending report cards, we look at the Green Bay Packers’ safeties through the lenses of performance and the salary cap.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the past few years, safety was the least of the Green Bay Packers’ worries. Between steady veteran Adrian Amos and talented first-round pick Darnell Savage, the Packers were set at a key position.

That wasn’t the case this year, though. Adrian Amos, who will turn 30 when the draft concludes, might have shown some signs of age by allowing more touchdown passes than he had passes defensed. Savage was benched.

With Amos and valuable addition Rudy Ford headed to free agency and Savage’s career reaching a tipping point, an interesting offseason awaits for a team that spent the ninth-most money on the position in the league but didn’t get enough return on investment.

Here is Part 10 of our annual series of player grades as viewed through the lens of the salary cap. All cap figures are from OverTheCap.com. Analytical stats are from Pro Football Focus and Sports Info Solutions.