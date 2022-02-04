Grading the Packers: Defensive Line

Our grades are focused on performance relative to the salary cap. A big bounce-back season from Kenny Clark proved to be critical for the Green Bay Packers’ defense.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Player grades are a staple series of stories at the end of every NFL season. Ours are different, as we grade based on their impact relative to the salary cap. That’s because the cap is such a big part of building a roster. Not only must a team’s high-priced players deliver but it must have some of its less-expensive players outperform their contracts.

Generally, the Green Bay Packers got high marks from both groups in posting their third consecutive 13-win season, though too many fell flat in the playoffs.

This series continues with the defensive line. All salary data is from OverTheCap.com. Advanced stats are from Pro Football Focus and the NFL. Of note are two of those stats. One is run-stop percentage. It essentially measures impact tackles and mirrors the Packers’ win-loss stat. What’s a win (or run stop)? A first-and-10 tackle that holds the play to 3 yards, a second-down tackle that holds the play to less than half the required yardage and any third-down tackle that prevents a first down is a win. Another PFF metric is pass-rushing productivity, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap.