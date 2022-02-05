Grading the Packers: Cornerbacks

Our grades are focused on performance relative to the salary cap. There might not have been a bigger bargain in the NFL than Rasul Douglas.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Player grades are a staple series of stories at the end of every NFL season. Ours are different, as we grade based on their impact relative to the salary cap. That’s because the cap is such a big part of building a roster. Not only must a team’s high-priced players deliver but it must have some of its less-expensive players outperform their contracts.

Generally, the Green Bay Packers got high marks from both groups in posting their third consecutive 13-win season, though too many fell flat in the playoffs.

This series continues with the cornerbacks. All salary data is from OverTheCap.com. Analytical stats are from Pro Football Focus and Sports Info Solutions.

Jaire Alexander ($3.83 million cap charge; ranking No. 37 among CBs) Coming off an All-Pro season in 2020 that he capped with two interceptions of Tom Brady in the NFC Championship Game, expectations were high for the talented, charismatic and physical Alexander to somehow lift his game to another level. Voted a team captain, Alexander might have done it, too, if not for the shoulder injury he sustained while trying to tackle burly Steelers running back Najee Harris during the second half of their Week 4 game. He missed the rest of the regular season and returned to play eight snaps in the playoff game. In four games, he allowed a 46.7 percent completion rate, according to SIS. That marked his third consecutive season of less than 50 percent and a four-year total of just 49.2 percent. He intercepted one pass, an incredible play at San Francisco in which he left his man and picked off a deep ball to tight end George Kittle. He did give up two touchdowns, which is as many as he yielded in 15 games in 2020. The grade isn’t a reflection of Alexander’s performance but the fact he wasn’t on the field. Grade: C-minus. Eric Stokes ($2.17 million cap charge; ranking No. 59 among CBs) A converted running back, Stokes was the team’s first-round pick despite lacking an abundance of experience at Georgia. Was he more than just pure speed? A project? Was he even the best Georgia cornerback in the draft? Stokes answered those questions affirmatively with a big-time rookie season. With Alexander and King out of action, a lot was asked and required of Stokes. He generally delivered with one interception and a team-leading 14 passes defensed. Facing a bunch of top receivers, Stokes – perhaps because he spent most of training camp battling Davante Adams – never blinked. SIS charged him with a 46.2 percent completion rate and 5.3 yards per target, figures that ranked sixth and eighth, respectively, among starting corners. Of 91 corners with 50 percent playing time, Stokes finished fourth in completion percentage (51.0), 20th in snaps per completion (12.5) and 23rd in passer rating (78.8), according to Pro Football Focus. A penalty magnet at Georgia, he was guilty of only three. His four dropped interceptions were second-most in the league. While he got roughed up at Minnesota in Week 11, he was superb down the stretch. According to PFF, he allowed 19-of-41 passing for 157 yards and one touchdown during the final six games of the regular season and the playoff game. Grade: B. Kevin King ($1.93 million cap charge; ranking No. 67 among CBs) GM Brian Gutekunst re-signed King to a one-year, $5 million contract in free agency last offseason. Had he known he would have gotten such a big-time rookie season from Stokes, he might not have bothered. King played in 10 games with six starts. That, of course, means he missed seven games. In five seasons, he missed 30 of a possible 81 games due to the world’s longest list of injuries. After a breakout 2019 season in which he ranked among the league leaders with five interceptions and 15 passes defensed in 15 games, King had one interception and eight passes defensed in 21 games the last two seasons. SIS charged King with a 68.2 percent completion rate in 2021. PFF charged him with a 112.1 passer rating, worst on the unit. Eventually, defensive coordinator Joe Barry pegged Stokes, Rasul Douglas and Chandon Sullivan as his top trio, so King barely played down the stretch. This has to be the end of King’s five-year tenure with the team, other than $750,000 cap charges through the 2025 season. Grade: D. Chandon Sullivan ($1.16 million cap charge; ranking No. 96 among CBs) Sullivan played in all 17 games with 10 starts. The team’s primary slot defender last season, the team dabbled a bit with King this season before realizing Sullivan was the best bet in that role. He set his career high with three interceptions and added four passes defensed and two tackles for losses. Sullivan is sort of like guard/center Lucas Patrick. It seems the front office will always be trying to replace him, but the coaches can’t keep him out of the lineup. According to PFF, 31 defensive backs played at least 170 snaps in the slot. In that group, he finished fourth in snaps per reception, third in snaps per target and 10th in yards per snap. SIS charged him with a 61.4 percent completion rate. He misses too many tackles, which leads to too many yards after the catch. It’s worth noting Sullivan, who is headed toward free agency, has played every game in his three seasons with the Packers. Grade: B-minus. Shemar Jean-Charles ($720,038 cap charge; ranking No. 167 among CBs) A fifth-round pick, Jean-Charles was a small-school standout who was nowhere near ready for life in the NFL. He played 37 snaps on defense and allowed 7-of-7 passing for 82 yards, according to PFF. Really, his only memorable play on defense came at Cincinnati, when Joe Mixon juked Jean-Charles onto his butt for a touchdown. His 231 snaps on special teams ranked sixth on the team. He finished fourth on the team with six tackles. The coaches can’t possibly believe Jean-Charles is ready to replace Sullivan in the slot. Grade: D-minus. Rasul Douglas ($661,111 cap charge; ranking No. 181 among CBs) Remember A Christmas Story, when Ralphie turns in his essay on why he wants a Red Rider BB gun? He stands at the teacher’s desk and dreams of her giving him an “A-plus, plus, plus, plus ...” Well, that would have been Douglas’ grade. The point of this series is to grade players on a salary cap curve. At 10 times the salary, Douglas would have been worth an A-plus. He was one of the great in-season moves any general manager has ever made. Imagine, getting a Pro Bowl player at a premium position from another team’s practice squad. Now, imagine that player was deemed not good enough to make the rosters in Las Vegas and Houston – two teams not exactly known for great defenses – during training camp. Douglas wasn’t just good. He was great. At any price. Douglas saved the Packers’ victories over Arizona and Cleveland. Without those interceptions, Green Bay would have finished 11-6 instead of 13-4. He added pick-sixes at home against Los Angeles and Chicago; maybe the Packers would have lost to the Rams and finished 10-7. He was barely tested against San Francisco but broke up a pass that arguably should have been ruled a forced fumble. Douglas tied for fourth in the NFL with five interceptions even though he played in only 12 games with nine starts. SIS charged him with a 45.3 percent completion rate and 5.3 yards per attempt. Among starting corners, those marks ranked fifth in the league. PFF had him ranked third in opponent passer rating (49.6). And if that’s not enough, he contributed four tackles on special teams. With that, Douglas faces a fascinating free agency. Is he the journeyman corner who entered the league as a third-round pick in 2017? Or is he a premier ballhawk who had as many interceptions this season as his first four years combined? Grade: A-plus.

