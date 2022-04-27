Green Bay Packers NFL Draft Position Previews

Here is a look at (almost) every player worthy of being selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, with looks at the Packers by position, scouting reports, analytical stats and personal stories.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For a team coming off an unprecedented three consecutive seasons of 13-plus wins but with needs big and small throughout the roster, the Green Bay Packers face a hugely important 2022 NFL Draft.

The first round begins on Thursday, with the Packers having the 22nd and 28th selections. They own two more picks in the second round, one pick in the third round and two more selections in the fourth. That’s seven choices in the first 140 picks – a real opportunity to not only find the next Davante Adams but fill major needs for today (outside linebacker, right tackle) and tomorrow (tight end and safety).

With a total of 11 picks, including those four early choices, general manager Brian Gutekunst has the potential to maneuver around the board.

“You’d love for it to come to you but, at the same time, I think you have to be realistic about where you’re picking and where the strength of the draft is,” Gutekunst said this week. “If it makes sense to move to a particular area to help your football team, I think you have to be willing to do that.”

Here is our series of position-by-position previews (minus the quarterbacks), which we’ve been rolling out over the last two weeks, all in one place. You can get workout numbers and scouting reports anywhere. And we have those, too, thanks to our colleagues at NFL Draft Bible. But we also deliver analytical stats from Pro Football Focus and Sports Info Solutions, and the personal stories to help you get to know the future members of the Packers.