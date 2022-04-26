2022 NFL Draft Ultimate Preview: Cornerbacks

Measureables: 5-10 3/4, 193. 29 3/4 arms. 4.44 40, 38.5 vertical, DNP shuttle. (The arm length could take him off Green Bay’s board.)

Analytical stats: McDuffie was a three-year starter. In his 28 career games, he had two interceptions and 10 passes defensed. He was first-team all-conference in 2021, breaking up six balls and recording four tackles for losses in 11 appearances. According to Pro Football Focus, McDuffie was one of 105 cornerbacks in this draft class to play more than 295 coverage snaps. Of that group, he ranked seventh with a 44.4 percent completion rate and ninth with a 52.0 passer rating. He gave up one completion for every 17.9 coverage snaps, good for 10th. He played in the slot on 19 percent of the snaps last season at Washington, according to Sports Info Solutions. Of the 43 corners ranked by SIS in its draft guide, McDuffie was sixth with a missed-tackle rate of 8 percent.

Personal touch: In high school, McDuffie’s coach was able to monitor his players’ study habits. That wasn’t needed with McDuffie. “He was an open book. He wanted to learn,” St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro told The Seattle Times. “He would spend time and never missed a practice (in the spring of 2018), even though he was in the heart of running for a state title in the 4×100. He still was at every single practice. He still did every single weightlifting session, never missed a film session. He was a student of the game and you could tell immediately that he wanted to be the best player possible and he wanted to use all the resources we had available at Bosco. He took full advantage of them.”

In high school, he was an excellent long jumper. “I love the long jump,” he said at the Scouting Combine. “It truly taught me how to just control your body at super-weird angles, high-pressure, going against gravity, flying into a pit. … I was always good at long jump because I am a technician. I really hone in on the details on my position, the details of playing DB, details of doing the long jump. As a DB, you have to be really smart to understand that every step is not going to be perfect, so you have to have that quick mindset of, ‘It’s all right.’ You have to have that confidence that if you do mess up, we get another play, we get another down.”

His favorite defensive back is Charles Woodson.

NFL Draft Bible Scouting Report: McDuffie is a corner with average size and terrific instincts that shine in Washington’s zone-heavy defense. He stands out because of his natural feel for the position, as well as his understanding of where he has help. His eyes always seem to be in the right place and he picks up on route combinations very quickly. He rarely has a wasted step in his drops or breaks, and his angles are impeccable. Stays low in his drops and when positioning in zone, and his feet are quick and precise to change direction or spring into action. In addition, he’s very sound against the run.