Packers 2022 NFL Free Agency Preview: Offensive Tackle

With NFL free agency officially starting on Wednesday (but the negotiating window opening on Monday), here is a look at the Green Bay Packers’ offensive tackle situation.

Packers Level of Need

Low as far as immediate need, with the expectation that David Bakhtiari will return to form.

Packers Outlook

The key here isn’t so much the free-agent future of guard/center Lucas Patrick or whether versatile right tackle Billy Turner is in the long-term plans. Rather, it’s Elgton Jenkins. Is he a left guard, where he earned Pro Bowl honors in 2020? If he’s a guard, the Packers probably don’t need to re-sign Patrick. Or, after excelling at left tackle until suffering a torn ACL on Nov. 21, is he a right tackle? If that’s the case, then maybe Turner is expendable and they wouldn’t need to bring back Dennis Kelly. And regardless of position, when will Jenkins be cleared to return to action?

Strength of Free Agent Talent Pool

4, on a 1-to-10 scale. There are a lot of veteran options but no slam-dunk, sure-fire studs.

Best Available Offensive Tackles in Free Agency

LT Terron Armstead, Saints (30): Armstead earned Pro Bowl honors in 2018, 2019 and 2020. When healthy, he’s one of the three or four best offensive tackles in the NFL today and one of the most athletic offensive linemen of all-time. The problem has been health. He played in only eight games in 2021, has started no more than 10 games five times and has yet to start every game in his nine seasons. When he’s on the field, a healthy Armstead isn’t too far below a healthy David Bakhtiari or a healthy Trent Williams. He’s allowed 20 sacks in his career, including one last year, according to Pro Football Focus.

LT Duane Brown, Seahawks (36): The best days might be behind Brown. In starting all 17 games, he allowed seven sacks and was penalized five times. Of the 54 offensive tackles who played half the snaps, he ranked 35th in ProFootballFocus.com’s pass-blocking efficiency, which weighs sacks, hits and hurries per pass-protecting snap. Wrote Gary Gramling in SI.com’s huge free-agent preview: “Brown can thank Andrew Whitworth for what should be a robust market despite his advanced age (he’ll be 37 in August:. Plenty of teams across the league are looking for “good enough” at left tackle as opposed to another Trent Williams, and Brown can still hold his own in pass protection.”

RT Morgan Moses, Jets (31): There are no durability concerns with Moses, who has started 16 games at right tackle for each of the past seven seasons. Of 54 offensive tackles with 50 percent playing time, Moses ranked 41st in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency with four sacks and 49 total pressures. On the other hand, he’s one of the best run-blocking tackles in the NFL.

LT Eric Fisher, Colts (31): A two-time Pro Bowler in nine seasons, Fisher ranked 51st out of 54 offensive tackles in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency with seven sacks and 41 total pressures. That’s more sacks than the previous two seasons (five in 23 games) combined. He remains an excellent blocker, especially in the zone game.

OT Joseph Noteboom, Rams (26): A third-round pick in 2018 after running a 4.96 in the 40, Noteboom has 17 starts under his belt. It’s not his fault; he’s been stuck behind a couple of veteran tackles for most of his career. But there’s a lot of potential, which he’s shown in limited duty. Noted SI in its free-agent preview: Noteboom “held up very well starting in place of Whitworth in the Rams’ playoff victory in Tampa Bay. With so many teams desperate for competent tackle play, Noteboom could be in for a surprisingly big contract in free agency.”

RT Trent Brown, Patriots (28): The massive, 380-pound blocker has started more than 11 games only twice in seven NFL seasons. When he plays, he’s quite good. The last two years, he played in only 14 games. He allowed just one sack with one penalty in those games.

OT Riley Reiff, Bengals (33): The longtime left tackle for the Lions and Vikings, Reiff joined the Bengals last season and started 12 games at right tackle but missed the team’s run to the Super Bowl with an ankle injury. He gave up four sacks and finished 26th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency and is a quality run blocker, as well.

OT Nate Solder, Giants (33): Solder has started 143 games in 11 seasons. After missing most of the 2015 season, he’s missed only two games the past five seasons. He allowed six sacks and ranked 38th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency in 2021, when he flipped to right tackle. He’s a good-enough run blocker, too.

OT Cornelius Lucas, Commanders (30): In eight seasons, Lucas has started 31 games at both tackle spots. That includes eight starts for Chicago in 2019 and 15 for Washington the past two seasons. He is a high-quality swing tackle with his ability to play either spot at a moment’s notice. He allowed three sacks at left tackle in 2020 and three sacks at right tackle in 2021, according to PFF.

RT Brandon Shell, Seahawks (30): A fifth-round pick by the Jets in 2016, Shell has 61 starts under his belt. Injuries are an issue; he missed five games in 2020 and seven games in 2021. He allowed three sacks and was 34th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. A slightly above-average run blocker, he was penalized only once in 2021 – a huge improvement after being flagged 17 times the previous three years.

RT David Quessenberry, Titans (31): Quessenberry allowed a league-worst 11 sacks in 2021, according to PFF, but helped power the Titans’ powerhouse running game as one of the best run-blocking tackles in the NFL. A sixth-round pick in 2013, he didn’t make his NFL debut until 2017 and didn’t start his first game until 2020. Last year, he started all 17 games. He sat out the 2014 season after being diagnosed with cancer.

RT Dennis Kelly, Packers (32): A starter for Tennessee in 2020, the Packers added Kelly to provide depth. He played a total of 21 snaps – all on special teams – through Week 13. Then, Turner went down and the glass was broken on the fire extinguisher that was Kelly. In about 4 1/2 games, he was excellent. He allowed one sack and four total pressures and proved to be an excellent run blocker. The playoff game didn’t go nearly as well, though. Charged with blocking Nick Bosa, PFF charged him with one sack – a drive-killer late in the first half – and five pressures.

RT Bobby Massie, Broncos (32): Massie has started 123 games in 10 seasons, including 13 games for Denver in 2020 after a five-year stint in Chicago. He gave up five sacks and ranked 45th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. He is an above-average run blocker, though.

RT Mike Remmers, Chiefs: The 32-year-old missed most of the last season with a knee injury. He started 83 games the past six seasons with the Panthers, Vikings, Giants and Chiefs. He allowed two sacks in 10 starts with the Chiefs in 2020. Multi-position versatility would make him a welcome addition to any offensive line.