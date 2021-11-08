Week 9 Report Card: Packers Lose at Chiefs

The defense was great, the offense was not and the special teams were even worse. Here's our review of the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For going on 30 years, the Green Bay Packers have had sustained quarterbacking excellence. Week after week, no matter the opponent, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers have given the Packers a chance to win just about every week.

On Sunday, with Jordan Love replacing the COVID-stricken Rodgers, the Packers had a chance to win. But it had almost nothing to do with Love, who endured a forgettable first NFL start. Green Bay lost 13-7 to the Kansas City Chiefs, its seven-game winning streak coming to an end.

Here is our weekly report card.

Passing Offense

Love finished 19-of-34 passing for 190 yards with one touchdown, one interception and a 69.5 passer rating. The Chiefs entered the week ranked 27th with a 103.3 passer rating. On Monday night at Kansas City, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had a mark of 96.1. A few weeks earlier in Philadelphia, the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts threw for 387 yards with a 105.1 passer rating. Those are also second-year quarterbacks – obviously more experienced than Love – but they are young guys with lesser supporting casts than Love lined up with on Sunday.

It could have been worse. Love almost threw a pick-six in the second quarter and had a shotgun snap hit him in the third quarter when he tried to change the protection with the play clock almost at zero. The third-down play was brutal, including high and behind Adams on third-and-5, the botched shotgun snap on third-and-5 and an interception on third-and-10. On Green Bay’s touchdown drive, he had Adams deep for a long touchdown but threw the ball outside rather than inside.

Give him credit for not running around like a chicken with its head cut off. But, as even he said, the only way to beat all-out pressure is to make the defense pay for its overly aggressive approach. He never came close to making that happen.

Getting All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari back will help, not just because he’s great but because Elgton Jenkins can upgrade another position. In a trial-by-fire rookie season, right guard Royce Newman was absolutely terrible. Center Lucas Patrick, who has had more good moments than bad, wasn’t much better.

Grade: F.

Rushing Offense

Of the skill-position guys, AJ Dillon was far and away Green Bay’s best player. He carried eight times for 46 yards (5.8 average) and added four receptions for 44 yards (long of 21 on a nifty shoestring catch of an errant screen). He needed more touches because the Chiefs simply couldn’t handle his power. By our unofficial count, he had 31 yards after contact and broke two tackles on running plays. When he’s able to fire through a hole, defenders always seem a split-second late, which allows him to run through arm tackles with the greatest of ease.

Aaron Jones added 53 yards on 12 carries, a 4.4-yard average. He runs to much bigger than he is because he’s fearless. He had 38 yards after contact and broke three tackles. Other than Newman’s hold, which wiped out a 20-yarder by Jones, the offensive line really went to town against the Chiefs’ front. Left tackle Elgton Jenkins and left guard Jon Runyan have been consistently strong.

Grade: B-plus

Passing Defense

“You cannot have enough corners in this league,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said last week. Case in point: Sunday’s game. With Jaire Alexander on injured reserve, the Packers had found success with first-round pick Eric Stokes, journeyman Rasul Douglas and slot Chandon Sullivan. Stokes suffered a knee injury during warmups – coach Matt LaFleur called it a “freak thing” and didn’t think it was of “long-term” concern – so Kevin King got the start after missing the last three games with an injured shoulder.

King was excellent, and so was Green Bay’s pass defense. In terms of yards per attempt, the Packers held Patrick Mahomes to by far the worst game of his career. Tyreek Hill, one of the most dangerous weapons in the NFL, was targeted 11 times and gained 37 yards. Linebacker Krys Barnes (on a third-down pass to Darrel Williams) prevented a touchdown with a wicked goal-line tackle and safety Darnell Savage smothered a fourth-down completion to Williams. Savage was brilliant overall.

There were some just-miss deep balls against Douglas, so there was some good fortune involved. Three drops helped, too. The pressure wasn’t great – Rashan Gary had all three quarterback hits and the only sack – but Mahomes usually benefits from excellent protection.

On the final drive, the Chiefs’ great players finally delivered. On the second play, after Barnes stuffed Williams for minus-1, tight end Travis Kelce got wide open for 22. Then, on the clinching play, Mahomes extended the play just long enough for Hill to shake Sullivan for the clinching first down. Those plays deprived Love of getting one more shot but shouldn’t overshadow the defense’s body of work.

Grade: A-minus.

Rushing Defense

The porous run defense of the Week 1 game at New Orleans seems like ancient history. Eliminating the game-ending kneel-downs from the equation, the Packers allowed 79 yards on 23 carries, a meager 3.4 yards average. An 11-yarder by Williams on the opening series was the only run of longer than 10 yards allowed. The tackling was generally strong and sure.

Even with Dean Lowry playing limited reps because of a hamstring injury and with Kenny Clark exiting with a back injury, Green Bay’s defensive line played tough. Rookie TJ Slaton, who had been inconsistent in limited playing time during the first half of the season, really settled in. Why the Packers signed Jaylon Smith to take Barnes’ snaps is one of life’s great mysteries.

Grade: B-plus.

Special Teams

Coordinator Maurice Drayton calls his room “The Truth Room.” The truth is his units were Shawn Mennenga-, Ron Zook-, Shawn Slocum-level terrible. Mason Crosby missed a 40-yard field goal in which punter/holder Corey Bojorquez never even tried to get the laces in the right direction. On the next possession, Crosby lined up for a 37-yard attempt. Steven Wirtel’s snap was maybe a bit high, Bojorquez didn’t catch it cleanly, the laces weren’t spun and Alex Okafor went around Dennis Kelly for the block. Otherwise, everything else seemed fine.

Then, after Green Bay’s defense got a key stop, disaster struck again. Rookie returner Amari Rodgers called for a fair catch but misjudged the ball. Malik Turner either tripped over the gunner or lost his balance and wound up on his butt. Rodgers failed to catch the kick, the ball nicked Turner’s left foot and the Chiefs were handed the ball at Green Bay’s 10. Perhaps this is noteworthy: Rodgers lined up 55 yards from the line of scrimmage against a punter with a 48-yard average. Tommy Townsend’s kick traveled 43 yards, so Rodgers had to sprint forward 12 yards to field the ball. Throw in some indecision and you get disaster. The punt returner’s No. 1 job is to field the ball. Everything else is gravy.

With two missed field goals and the punting debacle handing the Chiefs three points on three occasions, that was a nine-point swing in a game the Packers lost by six. I’m no math major but …

On the bright side, Bojorquez had two tremendous punts and Rodgers’ 15-yard return set up the only touchdown.

Grade: F.

Coaching

LaFleur took the blame, as he always does when things don’t go right. It’s his way of deflecting the blame. Love looked completely unprepared for the Chiefs’ all-out attack. That blitzing defense wasn’t a surprise, though. Was LaFleur’s plan to beat the blitz bad? Or did Love simply crumble under the moment?

Where LaFleur does deserve blame is his failure to pound away with Dillon. Love dropped back 40 times (34 passes, five runs, one sack) and Jones and Dillon got it 20 times on runs. Some of that was the circumstances of being down by two scores but it wasn’t as if the game was out of reach. The best offensive player was Dillon. A dozen touches was not enough.

Defensively, for all the criticism of LaFleur’s hiring of Barry, he’s been a magician. As if it’s not enough to go into these games without his best cornerback and passer rusher, he lost his next-best cornerback (Stokes) during warmups. And yet, the Chiefs scored only 13 points. On special teams, Drayton promised progress but what we saw on Sunday was regression.

Grade: C-minus.