Packer Central Day 2 Mock Drafts

Using three different mock draft simulators, we bring you nine names to consider for Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers drafted an inside linebacker (Quay Walker) and a defensive lineman (Devonte Wyatt) in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Those picks addressed secondary needs, meaning the Packers’ primary needs – receiver, offensive tackle and outside linebacker – remain front and center for Friday’s second and third rounds.

Here are three Day 2 mock drafts. Different simulators (Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Network and Fan Speak) were used to shake up the names. I served as general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Second Round – No. 53: South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert In this simulation, Georgia’s George Pickens and North Dakota State’s Christian Watson were off the board at No. 44 and No. 52, respectively. Tolbert has the field-stretching speed that coach Matt LaFleur wants. Tolbert caught 64 passes for 1,085 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior and 82 passes for 1,474 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior. He was among the national leaders in receptions on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. Second Round – No. 59: Washington State OT Abraham Lucas Lucas was a four-year starter in some of the nation’s most pass-happy schemes. He did not allow a sack as a senior, according to Pro Football Focus. He’d compete with Yosh Nijman to be the Week 1 starter at right tackle. Third Round – No. 92: Myjai Sanders, edge, Cincinnati A strong group of outside linebacker candidates is on the board, including Western Kentucky sack machine DeAngelo Malone and receiver-turned-pass rusher Dominique Robinson of Miami (Ohio). I went with Sanders, who had seven sacks in 2020 and 2.5 in 2021, when he played out of position. He broke up 11 passes his final two seasons. Second Round – No. 53: Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce In this simulation, Watson went at No. 37 and Pickens went at No. 51. On my list, the best remaining are Tolbert, Pierce and Boise State’s Khalil Shakir. I’ll go with Pierce, who led the Bearcats with 52 receptions for 884 yards (17.0 average) and eight touchdowns as a senior. He started his career as a linebacker and ended it as an Academic All-American. Second Round – No. 59: Oklahoma OLB Nik Bonitto In this simulation, Tolbert was still on the board. While general manger Brian Gutekunst said he didn’t feel like he needed to take a receiver in Day 2, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he took two. Still, the pick here is Bonitto, who made an impact in coverage in 2019 and as a pass rusher in 2020 and 2021 (15 sacks those two seasons). Third Round – No. 92: UCLA TE Greg Dulcich It’s time to see if veteran offensive tackle Dennis Kelly is interested in coming back for another season. The offensive tackle group has been picked over and Dulcich is too good to pass up. The Packers need receivers, yes, but they need pass catchers. “Having good pass catchers whether they’re wide receivers, tight ends, backs, I think having weapons for [Aaron Rodgers] to go to is important,” GM Brian Gutekunst said on Thursday. The former walk-on set career highs with 42 receptions for 725 yards and five touchdowns as a senior to earn first-team all-Pac-12. He averaged 17.3 yards per catch in 2021 and 19.9 in 2020. Day 3 Mock Draft: Fan Speak Second Round – No. 53: Colorado State TE Trey McBride Once again, Pickens (at No. 45) and Watson (at No. 39) are off the board and Tolbert and Pierce are available. To switch it up, let’s switch gears and go with the sure-handed McBride, who caught 90 passes last season, and spend the season in two-tight-end sets. Second Round – No. 59: Kentucky OLB Josh Paschal, OLB The aforementioned Bonitto is available, as is Robinson and UAB’s Alex Wright. Paschal was a second-team All-American as a fifth-year senior with his 5.5 sacks and 15.5 TFLs. He finished his career with 37 TFLs in 52 games. He is not a great pass rusher but he’s a terrific run defender – perhaps the best in a loaded draft class. Third Round – No. 92: Tennessee WR Velus Jones Focusing on the big needs, here’s the decision: receiver or offensive tackle. At receiver, Alabama’s John Metchie is the best available but is coming off a torn ACL. Boise State’s Shakir is the route-runner. Purdue’s David Bell is the crafty possession receiver. SMU’s Danny Gray brings the speed. To the big guys, Texas-San Antonio’s Spencer Burford and UCLA’s Sean Rhyan have guard/tackle versatility. I’m higher than most on Jones. He’s rocket-fast and, at 204 pounds, has some heft to him. He’s excellent after the catch and a proven returner.

