Green Bay Packers Day 3 Mock Draft

Actually, we have two mock drafts to help you get ready for Day 3 of the NFL Draft. Green Bay has six picks to fill holes in the trenches and elsewhere.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers enter Day 3 with notable needs in both trenches. Armed with six draft picks, here’s how it shook out with Pro Football Network’s draft simulator.

Fourth round – Jaylon Moore, OT, Western Michigan: Getting an offensive tackle was a priority, especially after that group was plundered in the second round. Fortunately in this simulation, the best tackle available to start the day was the best tackle available at this pick. He’s got size (6-4 1/8), athleticism (4.63 in the 20-yard shuttle) and good-enough length (33 3/8 arms). Also considered: Florida OT Stone Forsythe.

Fifth round – Texas DT Ta’Quon Graham: Getting a defensive lineman was a priority, as well. The Packers simply need more from that group, from Kenny Clark on down. A two-year starter, Graham had 3.5 sacks and 12 tackles for losses during a breakout junior campaign. As a senior, he had two sacks and seven TFLs in nine games. With 35-inch arms, he’s got the length to control the point of attack.

Fifth round – Texas Tech CB Zech McPherson: Having taken care of perimeter cornerback in the first round with Eric Stokes, let’s add a key piece in the slot. McPherson was a team captain with four interceptions last season. One of eight kids, they all played sports on at least the collegiate level, so there’s no doubting his competitiveness. Also considered for these fifth-round picks: Wisconsin OL Cole Van Lanen, Purdue LB Derrick Barnes.

Sixth round – Duke edge Chris Rumph: The Packers have drafted the son of a college player (center Josh Myers) and the son of a former NFL player and current NFL coach (Amari Rodgers; his father is Ravens receivers coach Tee Martin). So, why not get a pass rusher whose father has been around the game? Chris Rumph Sr. is the Chicago Bears’ defensive line coach. Rumph Jr. had eight sacks, 12.5 TFLs and one forced fumble in 2020.

Sixth round – Central Florida WR Jacob Harris: At 6-foot-5, 219 pounds, Harris is viewed by scouts as a potential matchup piece in the same vein as Robert Tonyan and Allen Lazard, with the size to do some dirty work but the skill to make plays. While he adds to his frame, he should be a core piece on special teams. He played soccer through most of high school so is still relatively new to the game. Also considered for these sixth-round picks: Nebraska OT Brenden Jaimes, Texas A&M offensive tackle Dan Moore, Iowa State running back Kene Nwangu and Clemson WR Cornell Powell.

Seventh round – Nebraska OT Brenden Jaimes: When you fail to handle a key need early in the draft, you better take a couple swings later. Jaimes was a 40-game starter at Nebraska, including his final three seasons at left tackle. He was an honorable mention on the all-conference team each of those seasons. In 2020, he allowed zero sacks and only four pressures, according to PFF. He’s a tremendous athlete with his 4.50 in the shuttle but lacks length (32 5/8 arms). Also considered: Nobody, having had instant buyer’s remorse for not taking him in the sixth round.

Pro Football Focus Mock Draft

Fourth round – Florida OT Stone Forsythe. Forsythe is 6-foot-8 (tall) and 307 pounds (thin) with 34 3/8-inch arms (excellent). He started all 25 games at left tackle during his final two seasons, helping quarterback Kyle Trask be a Heisman Trophy finalist, so he’s played high-level football. According to PFF, he allowed two sacks and 16 total pressures (3.1 percent) in 2020.

Fifth round – Texas A&M DT Bobby Brown: This mock starts in similar fashion as the first, with offensive tackle in the fourth and defensive tackle in the fifth. Brown was a two-year starter who had a breakout final season with 5.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for losses in nine games in 2020 to earn first-team all-SEC. The athleticism comes from his mom, Erica Kelly, who starred at Southern Mississippi before playing professionally overseas.

Fifth round – Texas Tech CB Zech McPherson: I was trying to avoid repetitive picks. Sorry, but this is one of my favorite prospects and would be a potential upgrade in the slot over Chandon Sullivan, who is back on a one-year deal.

Sixth round – Arkansas State WR Jonathan Adams: Having gone slot receiver in the third round with Amari Rodgers, it’s time to go big receiver in the sixth round with Adams, a physical player who led the nation in contested catches, according to PFF. Remember, Green Bay has no receivers with more than five catches under contract for 2022.

Sixth round – Miami (Ohio) OT Tommy Doyle: Doyle is another towering offensive tackle (6-8) with superb length (35 1/8 arms) and athleticism (4.57 in the shuttle). In three seasons, he allowed just one sack (zero in 2020). Of course, he’s going to face a lot better pass rushers capable of using Doyle’s height against him.

Seventh round – Oregon State RB Jermar Jefferson: Jefferson’s best work came as a freshman in 2018, when he rushed for 1,380 yards and caught 25 passes. According to Sports Info Solutions, his 100-touch rates in 2020 were 2.1 fumbles and 11 missed tackles, both well below average, but he’s got three-down potential.