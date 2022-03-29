Packers’ Needs on Defense and First-Round Options

Strength: With the re-signing of Rasul Douglas, the Packers have a potential no-fly zone of Jaire Alexander, Douglas and Eric Stokes at cornerback Alexander was perhaps the best cornerback in the NFL in 2020. When Alexander went down with a shoulder injury, the Packers grabbed Douglas and were rewarded with five interceptions. And Stokes might have received all-rookie recognition if not for one poor showing at Minnesota.

Question: Who plays if there’s an injury? With Chandon Sullivan relocating to Minnesota and little interest in bringing back Kevin King at this point, the Packers’ “experience” consists of 2021 fifth-round pick Shemar Jean-Charles and the weekend addition of Keisean Nixon. Jean-Charles played 37 snaps on defense as a rookie. Nixon logged 273 snaps and two starts in three seasons.

First-round pick: Betting on injured players comes with peril, as the Packers learned with King. LSU’s Derek Stingley is a top-10 talent but played only 10 games the past two seasons due to injuries. It’s easy to sees him tumbling into Green Bay’s range at No. 22. He had six interceptions as a freshman in 2019 but didn’t even break up a pass in three games in 2021.

Clemson’s Andrew Booth didn’t test at the Combine because of a hamstring injury, and announced a couple weeks ago that he’s going to have core-muscle surgery. That shouldn’t be a major issue but it could raise some eyebrows. He had five picks the last two seasons.

Auburn’s Roger McCreary didn’t test well at all (4.50 in the 40, 31.5-inch vertical) but was highly productive with three interceptions and seven tackles for losses in 2020 and two interceptions and 14 passes defensed in 2021. If the Packers want a slot, he could be an option.