Packers’ Needs on Offense and First-Round Options

First-round pick: There are five receivers to focus on with the 22nd and 28th picks as the Packers try to replace the All-Pro Adams and field-stretching Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Arkansas’ Treylon Burks (6-2, 225) is the power player. Draft Countdown’s Shane Hallam compared him to former Chiefs star Dwayne Bowe. It’s a perfect example of a receiver dominating without that elite athleticism. Ohio State’s Chris Olave (6-0 3/8, 187) has the speed to help offset the loss of Valdes-Scantling and is a better route-runner but is obviously significantly shorter.

Alabama’s Jameson Williams (6-1 1/2, 179) might have been the first receiver off the board if not for the ACL tear sustained in January. Because of the date of the injury, he might be only a late-season contributor. Georgia’s George Pickens (6-3 1/4, 195) returned from a torn ACL late in the season. He’s got a terrific combo of height and speed but lacks power and polish.

Penn State’s Jahan Dotson (5-10 5/8, 178) plays bigger and faster than the test numbers. He is a superb jump-ball receiver with big-play production on punt returns, but his limited size could make him a better fit in the slot. With Cobb and Amari Rodgers, the Packers’ need is on the perimeter.