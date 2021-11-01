NFC North Scoreboard: Packers 7, Everyone Else 6

With the first two months of the NFL season complete, the Green Bay Packers (as usual) are running away with the NFC North.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Through eight weeks of the NFL season, the Green Bay Packers have seven wins.

The rest of the NFC North has six.

The Packers, despite being hammered by injuries to key players, are running away and hiding in the division.

Green Bay, which has won seven in a row, is 7-1. Minnesota is 3-4, Chicago is 3-5 and Detroit is 0-8. At SI Sportsbook, the Packers are -4000 to win the division, followed by the Vikings at +1200, Bears at +8000 and the Lions at +100000. Only the Dallas Cowboys, at -5000 to win the NFC East, have shorter divisional odds.

If you wanted a Cliff’s Notes version of the season, the Week 8 results will suffice.

On Thursday night, the Packers – despite a cross-country trip, a short week and starting the game without eight starters and their defensive coordinator – knocked off the previously undefeated Arizona Cardinals 24-21.

At noon Sunday, the Bears coughed up a third-quarter lead and lost at home 33-22 to the San Francisco 49ers. Embattled Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo needed only 17 completions to throw for 322 yards, and he added two rushing touchdowns.

At noon Sunday, the Lions lost 44-6 at home to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles ran for 236 yards and recorded six sacks.

On Sunday night, the Vikings somehow lost 20-16 to the Cowboys. Minnesota was coming off its bye week and playing at home. Dallas was playing with Cooper Rush starting at quarterback in place of injured star Dak Prescott.

Not even the schedule provides a lot of hope for the race tightening. While the Packers are in the midst of a streak of five treacherous games – at Arizona and Kansas City, home against Seattle (which will be coming off its bye), at Minnesota and home against the Rams (which will be coming off their bye), the Vikings are also in the meat of their schedule. Up next are games at the Ravens and Chargers, home against the Packers, then at the 49ers. The Bears will play at Pittsburgh on Monday night before getting their bye. Then, it’s home against Baltimore, at Detroit, home against Arizona and at Green Bay.

The standings notwithstanding, the talent disparity might not be huge between the Packers and Vikings.

Minnesota started the season 0-2. In Week 1, it lost in overtime at Cincinnati. In Week 2, it lost at Arizona when Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal on the final play. Of course, the Packers won in overtime at Cincinnati in Week 5 and basically beat Arizona on the final play in Week 8.

Thus, Packers coach Matt LaFleur is well on his way to winning a third NFC North title in as many seasons on the job. He is 13-1 in division games. Former San Francisco coach Steve Mariucci is the only other coach in NFL history to win 13 of his first 14 division games.

The Packers won the division by five games over Chicago in 2020 and three games over Minnesota in 2019.

This is the 20th season of the NFC North, which was formed in 2002 when the addition of the Houston Texans and the creation of eight divisions of four teams. Green Bay has won 11 of the 19 division titles. Minnesota and Chicago have won four apiece; Detroit is at zero and counting.

