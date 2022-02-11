Skip to main content

Butler Did It: Packers Legend Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler was selected to be part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The third time was the charm for former Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler, who was selected for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday night.

A finalist in 2020 and 2021, Butler has finally made the leap into football immortality – as if overcoming his childhood health problems and being the creator of the “Lambeau Leap” wasn’t enough to ensure his place in history.

A second-round pick in 1990, Butler finished his career with 38 interceptions and 20.5 sacks. When he recorded a sack in 2001, his final year in the NFL, he became the first player in league history with 20-plus sacks and 20-plus interceptions.

That alone should have gotten him into the Hall of Fame. However, when Denver safety Steve Atwater was elected to the Hall of Fame last year, Butler was left as the only offensive or defensive player on the NFL’s all-1990s team not enshrined in Canton.

This year’s vote rights that wrong.

Butler broke the news from a bus.

Butler was a driving force behind Green Bay’s rise to perennial powerhouse. During the decade, he was a four-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler (1994 and 1997 through 1999) and intercepted 36 passes, second-most among safeties in the decade. He was a superb playmaker with athleticism, a nose for the football, underrated toughness and charisma. He was the total package.

"It is wonderful that the premier safety of the '90s is getting his just reward by entering pro football's sacred chamber, the Hall of Fame," former Packers GM and fellow Hall of Famer Ron Wolf told Packers.com. "It is well earned due to his passion for the game and his dedication to the Green Bay Packers along with his superb play."

Butler is part of the eight-man Class of 2022. The others: offensive tackle Tony Boselli, receiver Cliff Branch, linebacker Sam Mills, defensive linemen Richard Seymour and Bryant Young, coach Dick Vermeil and official Art McNally.

Before 2017, only seven pure safeties were in the Hall of Fame. Playing catch-up, Hall of Fame voters selected seven over the previous five classes: Kenny Easley (2017), Brian Dawkins (2018), Ed Reed (2019), Johnny Robinson (2019), Troy Polamalu (2020), Steve Atwater (2020), Cliff Harris (2020) and John Lynch (2021). Easley and Harris were senior candidates and Reed was one of the greats of all-time.

Butler’s career compared favorably to Dawkins, Polamalu, Atwater and Lynch. Overall, Butler was No. 1 in that group with 38 interceptions and No. 2 with 20.5 sacks (Dawkins had 26).

Where Butler really shines is when the numbers are put out over a per-game basis. Here is how they rank in four key defensive categories.

Tackles: Atwater, 7.2; Dawkins, 5.2; Polamalu, 5.0; Butler, 4.9; Lynch; 4.7.

Sacks: Dawkins, 0.116; Butler, 0.113; Polamalu, 0.0769; Lynch, 0.058; Atwater, 0.030.

Interceptions: Polamalu, 0.203; Butler, 0.201; Dawkins, 0.165; Atwater, 0.144; Lynch, 0.116.

Forced fumbles: Dawkins, 0.161; Polamalu, 0.089; Butler, 0.072; Lynch, 0.071; Atwater, 0.036.

Combined ranking: Dawkins, 7; Polamalu, 9; Butler, 11; Atwater, 15; Lynch, 18.

While Butler finished third in the group and wasn’t No. 1 in any area, he was just a scant distance behind Dawkins in sacks per game and Polamalu in interceptions per game.

Production-wise, Butler had a better career than Atwater, who was voted to the Hall of Fame in 2020, and Lynch, who was elected in 2021. Atwater’s clock as a candidate was running out and Lynch had been a finalist eight consecutive years. So, perhaps the voters wanted to get them in the Hall of Fame before making it Butler’s turn.

Here is Butler's bio from the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

One of the most prolific defensive backs in the Packers’ storied history and among premier safeties of his era … Led the team in interceptions five times … Key member of defense that guided team’s resurgence that included seven playoff appearances in nine-season span … Helped lead Packers to three straight division titles (1995-97) and two Super Bowl appearances … Started at strong safety in three consecutive NFC Championship Games and Super Bowls XXXI and XXXII … Had seven tackles and one sack in Packers’ 35-21 victory over New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI … Intercepted a pass in every season but his last … Career stats: 38 interceptions for 533 yards … Only pick-six came on 90-yard return versus San Diego Chargers, Sept. 15, 1996 … Registered 20.5 career sacks and one fumble recovery for a TD … Selected to four Pro Bowls … All-Pro four times (1993, 1996, 1997, 1998) … Named to NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s.

This is Butler’s 16th year of eligibility. Players get 20 years to be considered modern-era candidates before they fall into the seniors pool.

Butler is the 28th member of the Packers to be selected for the Hall of Fame.

A native of Jacksonville, Fla., Butler will be enshrined on Saturday, Aug. 6. That’s just a couple weeks after he celebrates his 54th birthday on July 19.

USATSI_11048893

LeRoy Butler scored on a lateral from Reggie White and scored a touchdown to a clinch a 28-0 victory over the Raiders on Dec. 26, 1993. The first Lambeau Leap propelled Green Bay to its first playoff berth in 11 years.

All photos in this gallery are from USA Today Sports Images

USATSI_13865914

LeRoy Butler picks off a pass intended for Nate Lewis in the Packers' 20-13 win over San Diego on  Dec. 12, 1993, at Jack Murphy Stadium.

USATSI_13865886

Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Rob Johnson during the first quarter of their game on Sept. 10, 2000.

USATSI_13865873

LeRoy Butler races to the end zone following a fumble recovery against Detroit on Sept. 6, 1998.

USATSI_13865929

LeRoy Butler returns an interception against Minnesota on Sept. 21, 1997.

USATSI_13865917

Leroy Butler intercepts Detroit Lions quarterback Charlie Batch on Sept. 19, 1999,  at the Pontiac Silverdome.

USATSI_13865906

Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler sacks Tampa Bay quarterback Trent Dilfer during the second quarter of their game on Sunday, Jan. 4, 1998, at Lambeau Field.

USATSI_13865932

LeRoy Butler hits Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein to force a fumble during the second quarter of their game on Monday, Nov. 27, 2000, in Charlotte, N.C.

USATSI_13865924

Green Bay Packer safety LeRoy Butler celebrates a sack of Buccaneers quarterback Brad Johnson on Nov. 4, 2001.

USATSI_2121773

LeRoy Butler runs with the football during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 1996 opener. Butler had two interceptions in a 34-3 rout.

USATSI_9245228

LeRoy Butler grabs Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe with one hand to record a sack during Super Bowl XXXI.

USATSI_5097090

Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler hits Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe as he releases the ball during Super Bowl XXXI at the Superdome. Reggie White was also on the scene on Jan. 26, 1997.

USATSI_13865912

After their 29-3 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 24, 2000, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz., Packers safety LeRoy Butler celebrated with fans.

