Packers’ Pitch to Rodgers Goes Public

The Green Bay Packers already have said they want Aaron Rodgers back for 2022 and beyond. On Super Bowl Sunday, that pitch went public via two national reports.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will “do what is necessary” to convince quarterback Aaron Rodgers to return for at least the 2022 season, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on Sunday morning.

Shortly thereafter, ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter tweeted the Packers are “prepared to go all in” to persuade the four-time MVP to return for a 15th season as the starting quarterback.

The timing of those tweets suggests the Packers are making public what they no doubt have told Rodgers behind closed doors. They want him back, and are making it known to all the world that they will make an aggressive pitch to make it happen.

That pitch is two-fold.

First, the Packers are willing to pay Rodgers. A lot. With last year’s restructured contract set to expire after the 2022 season, a new deal would shower money on Rodgers while decreasing his exorbitant cap charge of $46.66 million for the upcoming season.

Wrote Rapoport:

Assuming he stays, Rodgers will need a new deal for the 2022 season, and sources say the Packers are willing to offer him a deal that makes him the highest-paid QB in the NFL on a per-year basis -- likely a two-year pact worth more than $45 million annually, with voidable years on the back end to make it work with the cap. That would also allow the team more flexibility to tag wide receiver Davante Adams , along with other offseason moves.

In terms of annual pay, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL at $45 million per season. Having earned back-to-back MVP awards, that average would be commensurate with his performance.

Second, general manager Brian Gutekunst will do what he did in 2021: go all-in with an aggressive approach to getting back to the Super Bowl. The Packers are about $50 million over the 2022 salary cap – and that’s not including Adams, who is scheduled to be a free agent.

To get beneath the COVID-impacted cap last offseason, Gutekunst restructured just about every veteran’s contract on the roster. That could be the approach again, with the Packers willing to turn base salaries and roster bonuses into signing bonuses to make the accounting work.

The downside to that approach is pushing millions upon millions of dollars onto future caps. But, with the cap poised to increase in 2023 and beyond as the league moves beyond COVID, the Packers presumably would be able to handle the pain.

At NFL Honors, Rodgers didn’t say his choices were returning to the Packers or retiring but that is what he hinted.

After winning his fourth NFL MVP award, he fielded five questions during a Zoom teleconference. One was about winning MVP. The other four were about his future. This – perhaps – was the most noteworthy comment.

“I think you’ve got to take some of the emotion out of it and then kind of lean into understanding what it takes to revamp and feel like what’s the best place, the best decision for me moving forward,” Rodgers said.

He quickly stopped himself.

“Not really place,” he continued. “More just what does it feel like to commit to a season if that’s what I want to do.”

After a stressful offseason in which he returned to Green Bay but aired his list of grievances upon his return, Rodgers said repeatedly during the season and again on Thursday that he and Gutekunst are in a much better place professionally and personally. An aggressive approach to personnel that included acquiring Randall Cobb showed Rodgers that his value was valued.

“Definitely a lot to weigh,” Rodgers said on Thursday, “but thankful for the Packers organization and the conversations that we had at the end of the season and just the way the whole season went. I was obviously frustrated about some things in the offseason. We had a ton of conversations and I just felt like there was so much growth, and I’m so thankful for that. I’m thankful for the relationships – with Brian as much as anybody.”