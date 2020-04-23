Green Bay Packers NFL Draft Live Blog

The NFL Draft starts tonight, and Packer Central will have you covered with every pick of the three-day party.

The Green Bay Packers hold the 30th pick in the first round on Thursday. They also own No. 62 of the second round and No. 94 of the third round, which will be held on Friday. In Saturday's third and final day of the draft, they possess No. 136 of the fourth round, No. 175 of the fifth round, Nos. 192, 208 and 209 of the sixth round and Nos. 224 and 242 of the seventh round.

General manager Brian Gutekunst has shown a propensity to move up and down the board.

“I’d love a bunch more picks. You can never have enough,” he said this week. “I think we’re going to be able to help our football team this year and in the future with what we have right now. Whether we come out of it with 10 picks or more or less, we’ve got enough ammunition to move around a little bit and do what we’ve got to do. It’ll be interesting to see how it falls and if there’s some unexpected players that come close to where we’re going to be. I feel good that we’re going to have some really high-caliber that’ll hopefully be around.”

Predraft reading

- Here's why I went with Arizona State receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

- Here are a bunch of mock drafts.

- As usual, I wrote a lot of words about a lot of prospects. You won't find previews like these anywhere.

Trade value chart

There are a few different versions of this used by teams. But this is handy to know how much a team can move or if the team got good value in a trade. For instance, if Green Bay wanted to move up in the first round, its second-round pick could get it up around No. 18. Obviously, basic economic rules of supply and demand apply.