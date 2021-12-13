Preston Smith Leads in Words and Deeds

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Sacking quarterbacks while wearing the captain’s “C” on his jersey, Za’Darius Smith was a driving force behind the Green Bay Packers’ trips to the NFC Championship Game in 2019 and 2020.

Because of a back injury that required surgery, Smith lost his captaincy, and the Packers lost a premier playmaker.

Into the void has stepped the other half of the so-called Smith Brothers, Preston Smith.

With the Packers trailing 27-21 at halftime, Preston Smith delivered an impassioned halftime speech. After talking the talk, he walked the walk. After Green Bay scored the go-ahead touchdown to start the second half, Smith stormed past first-round draft pick Teven Jenkins for the pivotal sack/strip. Rashan Gary recovered the fumble and the Packers were in the end zone on the next play to take control.

“I just told them we wasn't playing like ourselves,” Smith said after a 45-30 victory. “What we put on tape in the first half was not a reflection of who we are as a team, and it definitely wasn't who we were as a defense, especially. So, I feel like telling those guys that and telling them that we need to step our stuff up, we need to step our play up and perform at a higher level and play like we're known for playing. In the second half, guys came out and did that.”

That was the watered-down version of Smith’s message. His real message needed a “parental advisory,” he said.

“P just came in yelling at us. He was like, ‘That’s b.s. We don’t play like that,” cornerback Rasul Douglas said.

It’s been quite a bounce-back season for Smith. In 2019, his first season with the team after signing a four-year, $56 million contract in free agency, Smith had a massive season with 12 sacks and 55 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. Last year, he had only four sacks and 26 total pressures. Forced to take an incentive-laden contract restructure, Smith has stepped up his game. He recorded his team-leading sixth and seventh sacks of the season against Chicago. He entered the game with 36 pressures.

“It’s not at no point in the game where I feel like I can't make a play,” he said. “I don't care if they put three people right there, I still feel like I can make a play if I work hard enough. There's never a time where I feel like I can't make a play with these guys on my team.”

As part of his restructure, Smith was given heavy incentives that would allow him to recoup his money.

He hit first of those tiers on Sunday. The sack/strip was his sixth of the season, meriting a $500,000 payday.

“Really, that’s it? Man, I thought it was more,” Smith said with a smile. “I thought you were going to hit me with some bigger news.

With one more sack, he’d be up eight and earn an additional $750,000 to increase the total to $1.25 million. With 10 sacks, he’d earn another $750,000 to bring the total to $2 million. With 12 sacks – Smith’s career-high figure in his debut season with Green Bay – he’d pocket another $1.2 million to push the total to $3.2 million. Finally, with a career-high 14 sacks, Smith would pocket another $1.2 million to max out at $4.4 million.

It's not about chasing sacks of cash, though. Smith bet on himself by returning to Green Bay. He also stayed with the Packers because of his friendship with Aaron Rodgers.

“He’s the kind of guy, when he talks, he’s respected,” Rodgers said. “Guys listen to him and guys appreciate his messages. I love Preston. I can’t say enough good things about him. The opportunity to get to play with him, to get to become better friends with him, the messages that we share with each other during the week, I just really love the guy. I think he’s a good human, he’s a great player and I love what he brings to the team from a leadership standpoint. He’s stepped into that role even more this year and I’m very, very proud of him and proud to be his friend and proud to be his teammate.”

Rodgers has often said that leadership isn’t only for the captains. Preston Smith isn’t one of the three defensive players selected as a captain for this season. But he’s a featured speaker before the game and at halftime.

“It means a lot,” he said. “It means a lot to the guys on the team. I guess I’m a guy they look up to, and a guy they look to for speeches and good pep talk and some great words of encouragement. So, I’ve been embracing my role since I’ve been here. I just try to make sure that I go out there and I’m putting the right stuff on tape and I’m leading by great example and leading by more than just talking. Because you’ve got some people who can say some great words, but they don’t lead by great example. So, I just try to make sure I do both and I go out there and put my words to action and go out there and play like I’m talking.”