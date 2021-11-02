Packers Release LB Jaylon Smith

Jaylon Smith didn't play last week and the Green Bay Packers might need his roster spot this week.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Oct. 5, the Dallas Cowboys released former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith.

On Oct. 7, the Packers signed Smith, who played at Notre Dame while coach Matt LaFleur was an assistant coach.

On Oct. 8, Smith called himself an “elite” player.

On Oct. 28, Smith was a healthy scratch for the game at the Arizona Cardinals.

On Nov. 2, with the Packers needing to create a roster spot, Smith was released, according to ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter.

After being inactive for the Oct. 10 game at Cincinnati, Smith played 17 snaps in Week 6 at Chicago – compared to 19 for Oren Burks and 13 for Krys Barnes – and 10 in Week 7 vs. Washington.

“He came in, is really working at it,” position coach Kirk Olivadotti said between the Chicago and Washington games. “There’s a lot of stuff that he has to go through to be able to feel comfortable, and I think he’s done a really nice job at that. It’s been basically two weeks now, and you’re trying to get all the way through everything [schematically], and I think he’s eating the elephant one bite at a time.”

However, he was inactive against the Cardinals, providing a hint that the reclamation project with Smith would be short-lived.

Smith had one tackle in two games for Green Bay. He practiced on Monday.

Barnes played 38 of 59 snaps opposite De’Vondre Campbell vs. the Cardinals while Burks played seven.

Will this be the end of the line for a player who had 121 tackles in 2018, 142 in 2019 and 154 in 2020?

“I believe every player has their doubters but, for me, everything I’ve done up to this point has been legit and I know what kind of player I am,” he said after signing with Green Bay. “The guys know what kind of player I am. The coaches know. I’m a team guy, and I’m a guy that’s going to add value. So, honestly, I’m just head down, working and, when I get an opportunity, producing is the name of the game. So, I’m locked in and I’m ready to add some value.”

The Packers had 51 players on their roster, two short of the maximum. But they’ve got three possible roster additions coming this week with the activations of All-Pro receiver Davante Adams from the COVID list, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari from the physically unable to perform list and speedster receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling from injured reserve.

The Cowboys released Smith to escape the final years of the five-year, $64 million extension that he signed before the 2019 season. Dallas invested heavily in the position during the offseason and decided to go with younger, cheaper and, ultimately, better.

“There’s no question we got young players that can fit what we’re doing so well, and they have an upside,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told Dallas radio station 105.3 FM. “And as I’ve often said: You can’t have it all. Our system doesn’t allow you to have it all. You guys remember my old story of driving up to my airplane in a muddy 5-year-old Bronco. I had media with me and they said, ‘This makes no sense. You’re driving up to an airplane that you have in a 5-year-old Bronco.’ And I said, ‘Well, it makes all the sense in the world. You can’t have it all. This is how you have an airplane is to drive a 5-year-old Bronco.’ Something has to give.”

