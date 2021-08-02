Green Bay Packers Roster Projection 2.0

With the veteran additions of Randall Cobb and Dennis Kelly, this roster looks different than our pre-camp version.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A couple of veteran additions necessitated a couple of changes from our pre-training camp projection of the Green Bay Packers’ 53-man roster.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers pushed for the acquisition of former teammate Randall Cobb. Having given up a sixth-round pick and guaranteed his $1.075 million base salary, it’s safe to assume he isn’t going anywhere. Plus, the Packers signed veteran offensive tackle Dennis Kelly. Unless he’s simply out of gas at age 31, it’s hard to imagine he’s not going to make the final roster. Remember, last year’s No. 3 tackle, Rick Wagner, played almost 60 percent of the snaps last season. It could be a key acquisition by general manager Brian Gutekunst.

With that as a setup, here’s our second roster projection. The breakdown: 26 on offense, 24 on defense and three on special teams.

The toughest position group to determine? Receiver. The deepest position group? Offensive line. The easiest position group? Defensive line. The thinnest position group? Also defensive line.

