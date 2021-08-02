Sports Illustrated home
Green Bay Packers Roster Projection 2.0

With the veteran additions of Randall Cobb and Dennis Kelly, this roster looks different than our pre-camp version.
Author:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A couple of veteran additions necessitated a couple of changes from our pre-training camp projection of the Green Bay Packers’ 53-man roster.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers pushed for the acquisition of former teammate Randall Cobb. Having given up a sixth-round pick and guaranteed his $1.075 million base salary, it’s safe to assume he isn’t going anywhere. Plus, the Packers signed veteran offensive tackle Dennis Kelly. Unless he’s simply out of gas at age 31, it’s hard to imagine he’s not going to make the final roster. Remember, last year’s No. 3 tackle, Rick Wagner, played almost 60 percent of the snaps last season. It could be a key acquisition by general manager Brian Gutekunst.

With that as a setup, here’s our second roster projection. The breakdown: 26 on offense, 24 on defense and three on special teams.

The toughest position group to determine? Receiver. The deepest position group? Offensive line. The easiest position group? Defensive line. The thinnest position group? Also defensive line.

Scroll through the slides to get the scoop on each position group.

Made it (3): Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Kurt Benkert.Didn’t make it (0): None.What changed? Nothing.Why: With the return of Rodgers, the Packers released Jake Dolegala and Blake Bortles before the start of training camp. If Benkert really struggles during the preseason, perhaps the Packers will go shopping for a new developmental prospect. As it stands, as the saying goes, the position is Benkert’s to lose. “We’d like to take a long look at Kurt” in the preseason, general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “He did some good things in OTAs. That three- or four-quarterback thing is always a little bit of a rub. Personnel guys like to have four because of injuries and things like that. But then a lot of times, that fourth guy is not doing much in practice except for throwing to the defense and not getting a lot of reps.”

Quarterbacks

Made it (3): Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Kurt Benkert.

Didn’t make it (0): None.

What changed? Nothing.

Why: With the return of Rodgers, the Packers released Jake Dolegala and Blake Bortles before the start of training camp. If Benkert really struggles during the preseason, perhaps the Packers will go shopping for a new developmental prospect. As it stands, as the saying goes, the position is Benkert’s to lose. “We’d like to take a long look at Kurt” in the preseason, general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “He did some good things in OTAs. That three- or four-quarterback thing is always a little bit of a rub. Personnel guys like to have four because of injuries and things like that. But then a lot of times, that fourth guy is not doing much in practice except for throwing to the defense and not getting a lot of reps.”

