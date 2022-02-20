Mock Draft Roundup: Stud WR Leads Three-Round Mock

GREEN BAY, Wis. – If you want to connect some dots, the Green Bay Packers hired Tom Clements as quarterbacks coach because Aaron Rodgers has said he wants to return to the team. And if Rodgers wants to return to the team, it’s because he’s been given some assurances that Davante Adams will be back, too.

To be sure, those dots might not connect at all. Still, imagine a Rodgers-led aerial attack with Adams and Alabama’s Jameson Williams as the focal points.

In a three-round mock draft, The Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling selected Williams in Round 1.

Williams suffered a torn ACL during Alabama’s on Jan. 10. The early signs of his comeback look promising. Potentially, he’ll be on the field by midseason.

“If Davante Adams heads elsewhere in free agency, the Packers will need a new No. 1 target, regardless of who is throwing the passes,” Easterling wrote. “Williams would be long gone if not for a torn ACL in the national title game, but once he’s back to full strength, he should prove to be a huge steal this late.”

A first-team All-American, Williams is a big-time big-play threat. He led the nation with a school-record four touchdown receptions of 70-plus yards and had 11 touchdowns of 30-plus yards. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 189 pounds by the school, he caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2021. He also scored two touchdowns on kickoff returns.

The Packers took an outside linebacker in the second round and a tight end in the third.

Here are a few more mock drafts from this week.

Danny Kelly of The Ringer took Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Kelly says: De’Vondre Campbell was a nice surprise for the Packers in 2021 but is slated to be a free agent. The team needs depth and talent at the linebacker spot whether they re-sign Campbell or not. Dean can be a spark plug for the Green Bay defense as a player who flies around in coverage and slips through gaps as a blitzer.

Dean has been a regular Packers pick in mock drafts, including at NFL.com and Pro Football Network.

Matt Miller of The Draft Scout took Boye Mafe, OLB, Minnesota

Miller says: Wide receiver would be a great pick for the Packers, but we’ve seen that show before. Instead, look for the Green Bay Packers to continue building their defense through the early rounds of the draft. Boye Mafe had a great Senior Bowl and showed the speed and power to place himself into the first round.

Nate Davis of USA Today took Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

Davis says: The Pack are another team potentially in major flux, the focus currently centered on the futures of QB Aaron Rodgers and WR Davante Adams, whose contract is expiring. TE Robert Tonyan and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling are also pending free agents, so pretty likely Rodgers (or his replacement) will need reinforcements in the passing game. McBride might be that guy, the 2021 All-American and Mackey Award winner as college football’s top tight end in 2021 and an exceptional possession receiver (91 catches for 1,125 yards last season) who’s also the increasingly rare dual-threat tight end able to serve as an effective blocker.

Bryan Fischer of Athlon took Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Fischer says: Who knows what the future holds for the organization for their back-to-back MVP or his favorite target, but Dotson would be an excellent addition into the mix as somebody who can stretch the field and bring a reliable option in a variety of spots.