10 Days Until Training Camp: Packers Defensive Line Preview

TJ Slaton was a fifth-round pick last year. Blessed with outstanding athleticism for his size, Slaton played 255 snaps as a rookie. Almost half of those came during the final four games. He finished with 23 tackles, one sack and two quarterback hits. The run defense was 0.71 yards better when he was on the field – the biggest difference among any defender getting regular playing time.

Devonte Wyatt was selected with the second of Green Bay’s first-round draft picks. He started all 24 games during his final two seasons at Georgia. He was a key part of the national championship defense with 2.5 sacks, seven tackles for losses and two forced fumbles. The stats aren’t great but he was highly effective and he has top-notch athleticism.

Jack Heflin was a great story, going from college walk-on at Northern Illinois to undrafted free agent with the Packers to making the 53-man roster. That’s about where his story ended, though. He played just 17 snaps and, by season’s end, had fallen behind practice-squad player Abdullah Anderson.

Jonathan Ford was selected in the seventh round and, at 338 pounds, he’s the heaviest player on the defensive side of the ball. So, if he were a Ford, he’d be an F-350 and not a Fusion. With Miami, Ford played in 50 games with 30 starts over five seasons. Coming back in 2021 for the bonus COVID year, Ford played in 10 games (eight starts) and had one tackle for loss among his 14 stops.

Chris Slayton was signed off waivers from the 49ers in May. A seventh-round draft by the Giants in 2019, he has not played in a regular-season game. He’s served stints on practice squads with the Giants, Bills, Falcons, Steelers and 49ers. At Syracuse, he piled up an impressive 32.5 tackles for losses.

Akial Byers is an undrafted free agent out of Missouri. In 52 career games, he registered two sacks and nine TFLs. He started 10 times as a fifth-year senior in 2021. He was an All-American at Fayetteville (Ark.) High School. His 5.69 in the 40 at pro day doomed his draft chances.

Hauati Pututau, an undrafted rookie, is 26 years old – same as Kenny Clark, who is entering his seventh season. During his final season at Utah, he started eight games and recorded three sacks. He is faster and stronger than Byers but missed most of the offseason with an undisclosed injury.