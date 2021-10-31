Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    The People’s GPA: Packers Upset Cardinals

    In the latest edition of the People's GPA, you graded the Packers' performance vs. Arizona and we computed the grade-point average.
    GREEN BAY, Wis. – Wins over the likes of the Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears and Washington Football Team didn’t impress the professors who do the voting in the weekly People’s GPA.

    It was a different story against the Arizona Cardinals.

    With the shorthanded Green Bay Packers upsetting the Cardinals 24-21 on Thursday, 57.2 percent of fans who voted in a Twitter poll gave the Packers an “A” and the team earned a 3.55 grade-point average.

    This was the first game in which “A” was the majority grade. As such, this was the best grade-point average of the season. Started after the Week 4 game against Pittsburgh, the Packers’ grades were 3.00 vs. the Steelers, 2.62 vs. the Bengals, 3.07 vs. the Bears and 2.91 vs. the Football Team.

    Green Bay beat the last undefeated team in the NFL, on the road, with eight starters out at kickoff and nine after tight end Robert Tonyan suffered a knee injury in the third quarter.

    “What a team effort. What a team win,” coach Matt LaFleur said after the game. “Our guys, I couldn’t be more proud to be associated with this organization, with that locker room, with these people. The resiliency these guys showed, these guys take on that mentality of we never want to flinch. Just couldn’t be happier to be their coach.”

    Green Bay controlled most of the game, won the turnover battle 3-0 and had a 15-minute edge in possession time but needed Rasul Douglas’ interception to win the game.

    “That’s kind of how we’ve been playing this year,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “We’ve not been super-efficient at times but come up with some big plays at the right moments.”

    That’s what Rodgers and LaFleur had to say. This is what you had to say.

    Yes, J.J., "A'" wins.

