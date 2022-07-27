Gutekunst ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ About Status of Bakhtiari

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are “cautiously optimistic” that left tackle David Bakhtiari will be ready for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

“We’re not going to put a timetable on it,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said in addressing reporters before the first practice of training camp on Wednesday morning.

“What I will is Dave had a very significant injury – much more than just an ACL way back when it occurred. I thought he busted his tail to get back last season. As we went through that last game versus Detroit, I think when he came out of that he wasn’t particularly happy with how it responded. He did have another procedure in the offseason, but I think we’re cautiously optimistic.”

Gutekunst would not provide any details about the additional surgery. Bakhtiari will open the season on the physically unable to perform list, raising additional questions about the short- and long-term availability of the five-time All-Pro.

Gutekunst emphatically said he was not concerned that Bakhtiari’s career was over.

Bakhtiari suffered the injury on the practice field exactly 573 days ago – or four days shy of 19 months ago. His on-again, off-again comeback required an additional procedure, a 27-snap appearance in the finale at the Detroit Lions at the request of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and then a trip to the inactives list two weeks later for the playoff loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

“I had some feeling that it didn’t feel normal for the timeframe it was supposed to be right,” Bakhtiari recalled after the Detroit game. “I’ve never been through this before so I was like, ‘All right, I guess this is just how everyone feels coming back.’ I was in constant contact with Bryan [Bulaga, a former teammate who suffered a torn ACL in 2017].”

Bakhtiari said too much scar tissue had limited his mobility and created a troubling fluid buildup. That led to the second surgery in November.

“I just want to be competitive. My knee doesn’t need to be perfect, it just needs to work,” Bakhtiari said. “Having 80-100 cc of fluid weekly is not conducive to being explosive.”

Bakhtiari is one of the team’s most valuable players and best linemen in the NFL. Had Bakhtiari been healthy for the 2020 playoffs, would the team have allowed five sacks in a five-point loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game? Had that Detroit game last season been the belated jumping-off point to his season, would the Packers have at least defeated the 49ers?

Those are unanswerable questions, but it shows the importance of Bakhtiari, who allowed just one sack in 2020. On a per-year basis, only San Francisco’s Trent Williams ($23.1 million) makes more money than Bakhtiari ($23 million).

For the Packers to have a realistic shot at finally winning another Super Bowl, having Bakhtiari on the field would be vital. Without him, as it stands, they might go into Week 1 at Minnesota with Yosh Nijman at left tackle and Cole Van Lanen at right tackle – not an ideal way to face Vikings pass rushers Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter.

“I know Dave’s doing everything he can,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “None of these are clear-cut. Some guys recover at a different rate. Unfortunately, he had a pretty big injury.”

While this training camp is focused on the long-term health of Bakhtiari’s knee, barely two years ago he discussed his Hall of Fame credentials – a possibility raised by Rodgers on a few occasions.

“Yeah, I’m not going to lie. Have I? Absolutely,” he said when about his Hall of Fame potential. “But I don't live in those thoughts because in order to make those thoughts a reality, I have to conquer the day, not the week or the year. I don’t think that big. You’ve got to start micro in order to make it a macro thought or macro dream. I just try to be the best I can every day. That’s just really kind of been me. It’s kind of cheesy, but, hey.”

On other topics:

- Former Pro Bowl offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins is ahead of schedule on his comeback from a torn ACL.

- “The sky’s the limit” for receiver Allen Lazard, who enters training camp as the team’s No. 1 receiver.

- Defensive tackle Dean Lowry and running back Patrick Taylor would come off PUP and will be on the practice field.

- On receiver Sammy Watkins’ absence, it’s “very short-term.” On receiver Christian Watson, he’ll miss a “little bit of time.” No timelines on his return. “He’s a young player who’s got a big return ahead of him.”

- On his contract extension, said he’s very appreciative. “I count my blessings” to be part of the organization. “You just feel blessed every time you get a chance to walk through these doors.”

- Gutekunst likes the depth on the roster. “I like our group but depth is a fragile thing. Looking at our 90-man roster, I really like our depth.”

- Gutekunst said new safety Dallin Leavitt was an “elite” special teams player with the Raiders, and new special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia had input on that decision.

Countdown to Packers Training Camp

Get ready for July 27, the first practice of training camp, with this unique series of features.

Part 1 (30 days): All Matt LaFleur does is win (in the regular season)

Part 2 (29 days): Dominant Rasul Douglas

Part 3 (28 days): Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon

Part 4 (27 days): 27 is the magic number

Part 5 (26 days): Rich Bisaccia’s brilliance on special teams

Part 6 (25 days): Aaron Rodgers vs. the NFC North

Part 7 (24 days): Can defensive live up to hype?

Part 8 (23 days; July 4): These players will provide the touchdown-scoring fireworks

Part 9 (22 days): Homefield dominance

Part 10 (21 days): Christian Watson and history of FCS receivers

Part 11 (20 days): 20 reasons why Packers will win Super Bowl

Part 12 (19 days): Packers excel at avoiding turnovers

Part 13 (18 days): Why Packers could lead NFL in interceptions

Part 14 (17 days): How Packers will replace No. 17

Part 15 (16 days): Mason Crosby kicking into NFL record book

Part 16 (15 days): Positional preview No. 1 – Quarterbacks

Part 17 (14 days): Positional preview No. 2 – Running backs

Part 18 (13 days): Positional preview No. 3 – Receivers

Part 19 (12 days): Positional preview No. 4 – Tight ends

Part 20 (11 days): Positional preview No. 5 – Offensive line

Part 21 (10 days): Positional preview No. 6 – Defensive line

Part 22 (9 days): Positional preview No. 7 – Outside linebackers

Part 23 (8 days): Positional preview No. 8 – Inside linebackers

Part 24 (7 days): Positional preview No. 9 – Cornerbacks

Part 25 (6 days): Positional preview No. 10 – Safeties

Part 26 (5 days): Positional preview No. 11 – Special teams

Part 27 (4 days): 10 biggest questions of training camp

Part 28 (3 days): 15 biggest battles of training camp

Part 29 (2 days): 10 players Bill wants to see

Part 30 (1 day): 53-man roster projection