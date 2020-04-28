PackerCentral
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Gutekunst Details Reason He Picked Love

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The last first-round pick the Green Bay Packers used on an offensive skill-position player?

That would be Aaron Rodgers in 2005.

The long drought ended on Thursday, but not with a receiver – keeping an amazing trend going. It ended with a quarterback, Utah State’s Jordan Love. It was perhaps a career-defining decision for general manager Brian Gutekunst, who elected to not use his first pick to fortify a roster that had reached the NFC Championship Game.

“Playing quarterback in the National Football League is probably the hardest position in all of sports,” Gutekunst said that night. “I think whenever you have the ability to take a player, whether it’s in the first round, second round, third round, that you think has a chance to play, you have to consider it. It really wasn’t about this year. This was not something we set out to do. It just happened that a guy that we liked fell to us, and we thought it was the best decision.”

In an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Gutekunst went further into his decision to draft a quarterback. As he said on Thursday night (actually, just after midnight on Friday), he didn’t go into the draft with a plan to draft a quarterback. Instead, all the other players he had pegged for No. 30 had been selected.

“As those players got picked, it was kind of like, With the way our board was, there really wasn't anyone else at that level that we felt comfortable taking.” Gutekunst said.

He added: “I know people may look at it differently from outside, but it was kind of one of those things where he was a guy we really think can play somewhere down the road. And he happened to be available to us. 

CLICK HERE for the full story as well as notes on the other first-round quarterbacks.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Green Bay Packers NFL Draft Live Blog for Days 2 and 3

After an impossible-to-predict first two days of the NFL Draft, the Packers are scheduled to have six picks on Saturday.

Bill Huber

by

SI Draft Tracker

Green Bay Packers NFL Draft Live Blog

Follow the action with Packer Central's blog throughout the three-day NFL Draft.

Bill Huber

by

think1sttalk2nd

Voids in Draft Show What Went Wrong at Receiver for Gutekunst

Having failed to get a top receiver, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst turned elsewhere to continue the team's incredible run without an early-round receiver.

Bill Huber

An Incredible Fact About Packers’ Receiver Corps

As the talent has declined, so has the production for Green Bay's once-powerful passing attack and formerly unstoppable QB, Aaron Rodgers.

Bill Huber

Packers Final Draft Grades

Fortunately for Gutekunst, draft grades are perhaps the most irrelevant piece of journalism

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Love Gets No. 10; How About Rest of Draft Picks?

Jordan Love, the Green Bay Packers’ first-round draft pick, was given jersey No. 10. That’s the number he wore at Utah State.

Bill Huber

Unprecedented Draft, Unimaginable Results

Nobody could have expected the Packers to draft a quarterback in the first round while ignoring receiver and defensive line.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Gutekunst, LaFleur Discuss Packers’ Nine Picks

Here’s what general manager Brian Gutekunst, coach Matt LaFleur and the scouts had to say about the nine draft picks.

Bill Huber

Gutekunst, Rodgers Speak After Selection of Love

“He’s always been a true pro, a pro’s pro, and a really, really good teammate. I know what his goals are,” Gutekunst said.

Bill Huber

by

Pawel

LaFleur Sees Rodgers Leading Packers for ‘Really Long Time’

How long is a long time? That is the unanswerable question for right now.

Bill Huber