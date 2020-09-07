Gutekunst Discusses Key Roster Moves and More

GREEN BAY, Wis. – If there was a transaction that personified the challenge facing Brian Gutekunst and his colleagues around the league, it was the practice-squad addition of linebacker Scoota Harris.

In a typical training camp, Gutekunst’s scouts would be digesting game upon game upon game of preseason tape, keeping an eye on players that could be released. With the elimination of preseason games, Gutekunst didn’t have that option this year. So, when Harris was released, the only video his scouts had available was his play as a three-year starter at Arkansas.

“I didn’t realize I’d miss preseason games quite as much as I did,” Gutekunst said.

Here are five highlights from Gutekunst’s 30-minute Zoom call with Packers beat reporters on Sunday.

Why did the Packers choose Malik Taylor over veteran Jake Kumerow at receiver?

“Yeah, it really wasn’t like a Malik over Jake type of situation. I think Malik had an outstanding camp. He’s an explosive athlete that’s got a lot in front of him. He really did a nice job for us last year and I think he just really built off of what he did last year. So, we’re excited to kind of see where he can go. I like our group as a whole. I think there’s a lot of potential there and we’re excited to see what they can do.”

Why did the Packers choose Randy Ramsey over Tim Williams at outside linebacker, considering Williams spent all of training camp working with the No. 2 defense?

“As you go through camp, there’s competition and I think all three of our young guys really did a nice job and pushed each other and just got better and better. That’s a pretty good room right now. We obviously have some really experienced players at the top but we really like the young guys behind them, and we just think that’s one of the strengths of our team.”

Did Gutekunst construct his roster differently than he might have otherwise, considering there was no video for other teams to watch to potentially snatch players who had been released?

“I think we certainly thought about some of those things. I don’t know ultimately when it came down to it of that really factored in. I’m sure it did for some teams, just the fact that you probably felt better about getting guys to the practice squad than you did in years past just because there wasn’t a lot to go on for other teams. Certainly, that was part of our thinking as we approached it. But, in the end, I don't know if it really ultimately made much of a difference there.”

The Packers didn’t claim anyone off waivers and lost only receiver Malik Turner to Dallas.

“We really didn’t know how this particular year was going to shake out as far as waiver claims and getting guys to the practice squad. I think over the past 10 years, I was talking to Milt Hendrickson earlier today, and he said, I think, on average, there’s about 41 waiver claims in that first personnel notices that comes out earlier today. I think there was maybe 17 today, so it was quite a bit under. I think there were 36 last year. I think certainly across the league with the lack of preseason games and the ability to know that a guy’s healthy and moving around OK and in shape, you just saw a lot less movement that way.”

Don’t get too excited about the weekly reports of the Packers bringing in this player or that player for a workout.

“We went through an entire spring, 2020 draft class where we were not able to go to pro days to get measurements and testing data on. So, I think you probably see across the league just a flurry of workouts week to week – more so maybe than we’ve ever had – because you’re just missing a whole class of prospects out there as far as data goes. So, yeah, I think that’s going to be a big part, but also I think just the fact of having the 16-man practice squad, there’s just going to be a lot more opportunity. Those workouts will probably lead to practice squad spots and such.”