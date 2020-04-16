Hacking the NFL Draft

PackerCentral
On Thursday night, Roger Goodell, from a bunker in Westchester County, will officially put the Bengals on the clock.

To get to this point, the league and its teams have scrambled to build a virtual draft infrastructure, just as they’ve done all draft season to keep team personnel connected under stay-at-home guidelines. The scale and ambition of the operation is impressive. The league should be lauded for mandating that, throughout the draft, all team execs and coaches—regardless of their state and local ordinances—stay in their separate homes, emphasizing the importance of social distancing.

But as the pandemic has made videoconferencing and virtual connectivity an absolute necessity in all walks of life, hackers have taken advantage; schools and churches have been hacked. Now consider the combination of 1) a billion-dollar corporation 2) an unprecedented undertaking and 3) a cast of thousands of less-than-tech-savvy users. Altogether, it means the NFL will, almost undoubtedly, be targeted.

“Imagine my goal is to hack a team" says Patrick Wardle, a former NSA hacker and now principal security researcher at Jamf, an Apple device management solution. "There’s now a whole new remotely accessible system that was put together quite rapidly, which handles a lot of sensitive information. To me, that's an intriguing new attack surface."

As we approach the culmination of an unprecedented draft season, I spoke to security experts and hackers about this past month. So, pull on your Guy Fawkes mask—or whatever; your kid’s Iron Man mask from Halloween will do just fine—and open your mind to just the slightest bit of roguishness. This is how the NFL draft could be hacked. Or, maybe, how it already has been.

CLICK HERE FOR THE REST OF GARY GRAMLING’S STORY.

