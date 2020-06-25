Hall of Fame Game, Enshrinement Postponed

GREEN BAY, Wis. – While the Pro Football Hall of Fame reopened its doors on June 10, its two biggest events of the year have been canceled.

As reported by ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter on Thursday morning, there will be no Hall of Fame Game or induction this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cowboys and Steelers were scheduled to kick off the 2020 preseason on Aug. 6. The induction of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 was supposed to happen two days later. Instead, the teams will play in the 2021 Hall of Fame Game and the induction will happen in 2021, as well, according to Schefter.

“We’re not going to do anything that’s not safe,” Hall of Fame executive director David Baker said on Monday. “But I do hope that we can lead in showing that this can be done in a way that will inspire us.”

As noted by Schefter: “This marks the first time the NFL has had to cancel an event on its calendar because of the pandemic, with the Hall of Fame Game annually kicking off the preseason. The NFL had been able to conduct free agency, albeit in a different way, as well as a virtual NFL draft.” Offseason practices were canceled; instead, teams conducted virtual offseasons.

For now, the decision does not impact the enshrinement of former Packers defensive back Bobby Dillon. The 10 seniors as part of the Hall of Fame’s centennial class are scheduled to be inducted on Sept. 18 as part of the Hall of Fame’s four-day Centennial Celebration in Canton, Ohio, that will mark the NFL’s actual 100th birthday.

On Jan. 15, in his 58th year of eligibility and less than five months after his death, Dillon was selected for induction. Despite having only one eye, Dillon was an interception machine during eight seasons with the Packers. As a rookie in 1952, he intercepted four passes. He followed that with nine interceptions in 1953, seven in 1954, nine in 1955, seven in 1956 and nine in 1957. When he retired following the 1959 season, he was second in NFL history with 52 career interceptions. That remains the franchise record, ahead of Hall of Famers Willie Wood (48) and Herb Adderley (39), modern-era Hall of Fame finalist LeRoy Butler (38) and likely Hall of Famer Charles Woodson (38).