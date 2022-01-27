Here Are Packers’ Offseason Depth Charts Without Free Agents

Free agency could have a major impact on the Green Bay Packers' roster. Just how major? Check out these new-look depth charts.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With some high-profile players headed to free agency and a $50 million hole in the salary cap, the Green Bay Packers figure to be a much, much different outfit when they hit the grass for organized team activities in May.

How different?

Six players who started in Saturday night’s playoff loss to the 49ers, including All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents. That list does not include potential cap-saving cuts, such as receiver Randall Cobb, or restricted free agents, such as receiver Allen Lazard.

The team must be below the cap at the start of the league-year on March 16.

“I’m confident that we’ll all work together to try to get as many guys back as humanly possible,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday. “I’ve had a lot of success with these guys and they brought a lot to this team. But I also realize that there’s going to be some tough decisions, just like there is every year. And you’ve got to find a way to make some of those tough decisions and try to supplement it in other fashions via the draft or other players that might be out there.”

Here’s a look at the Packers’ depth charts. These are based on the depth chart posted at Packers.com, and we sprinkled in players returning from injured reserve. Players who will be unrestricted free agents have been crossed out.

(“IR” notes players who ended the season on injured reserve. “PS” notes players who finished the season on the practice squad and have been given a futures contract. “F” notes players not with the team at the end of the season but were given a futures contract. Restricted free agents (three years of experience) and exclusive rights free agents (two or fewer years) are not crossed out because the Packers possesses contractual control over those players.)