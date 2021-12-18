Here’s How Packers Can Clinch NFC North Title This Week

From the NFC North championship to an NFC playoff berth to the No. 1 seed, there will be a lot at stake when the Green Bay Packers play at the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With a commanding four-game lead, the Green Bay Packers’ third consecutive NFC North championship seems a formality.

The Packers are 10-3 headed into Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Minnesota Vikings, a distant second place, are 6-7 ahead of Monday night’s game at the Chicago Bears.

These are the two ways to clinch the NFC North crown:

One: A victory over the Ravens. That’s not a given. Baltimore is 8-5 and leading the rugged AFC North due in part to a 5-1 home record.

Two: A Minnesota loss to the Bears. That’s not a given, either. The Vikings are coming off their mini-bye so will be rested and relatively healthy, though they are 0-3 on grass this year.

The Packers can clinch a third consecutive playoff berth this week. Oddly, according to the league, none of the scenarios requires a victory by Green Bay.

These are the five playoff-clinching scenarios:

One: New Orleans (6-7) loss or tie at Tampa Bay (10-3) AND a San Francisco (7-6) loss at home vs. Atlanta (6-7).

Two: New Orleans loss or tie at Tampa Bay AND a Washington (6-7) at Philadelphia (6-7) tie.

Three: New Orleans loss at Tampa Bay AND a loss by the L.A. Rams (9-4) at home vs. Seattle (5-8) AND a San Francisco-Atlanta tie.

Four: A San Francisco loss vs. Atlanta AND a Washington-Philadelphia tie.

Five: A Rams loss at home to Seattle AND a San Francisco vs. Atlanta tie AND a Washington at Philadelphia tie.

Of course, the Packers are thinking bigger than NFC North titles and playoff berths. They are targeting the top seed in the NFC playoffs, a prize that includes the lone first-round bye and homefield advantage.

The Packers own the No. 1 seed. To keep it, they must keep winning. Green Bay, Tampa Bay and Arizona are 10-3, with Dallas one game back at 9-4. The Packers hold the tiebreaker based on conference record. They are 8-2 in NFC play while Arizona and Tampa Bay are 6-3. The Packers also have the head-to-head tiebreaker vs. Arizona in their back pocket.

The final schedules for the top four in the conference:

No. 1 Green Bay: at Baltimore (8-5), vs. Cleveland (7-6), vs. Minnesota (6-7), at Detroit (1-11-1). Total: 22-29-1. Home-Away: 2-2. Winning records: 2.

No. 2 Tampa Bay: vs. New Orleans (6-7), at Carolina (5-8), at N.Y. Jets (3-10), vs. Carolina (5-8). Total: 19-33. Home-Away: 2-2. Winning records: 0.

No. 3 Arizona: at Detroit (1-11-1), vs. Indianapolis (7-6), at Dallas (9-4), vs. Seattle (5-8). Total: 22-29-1. Home-Away: 2-2. Winning records: 2.

No. 4 Dallas: at N.Y. Giants (4-9), vs. Washington (6-7), vs. Arizona (10-3), at Philadelphia (6-7). Total: 26-26. Home-Away: 2-2. Winning records: 1.