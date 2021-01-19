Here’s Why Week 6 Blowout Doesn’t Mean a Thing

Plus, here's a look at the common opponents between the Packers and Buccaneers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ blowout loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 means absolutely nothing in terms of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

For proof, look no further than the Buccaneers.

The New Orleans Saints swept the season series against the Bucs. In Week 1, Tampa Bay lost at New Orleans 34-23. In Week 9, the Buccaneers were crushed at home 38-3. It was 31-0 at halftime. In the battle at quarterback, Drew Brees threw four touchdown passes and Tom Brady tossed three interceptions.

Two months later, Tampa Bay stormed into New Orleans and won 30-20 for a sixth consecutive victory. Brady threw two touchdown passes and Brees had one of the worst games of his career with two interceptions and a 35.4 passer rating.

“This is a different football team,” Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said. “I've tried telling everybody, but nobody wants to believe me. This is the way we're capable of playing defensively. We've had some rough spots, at times, but we've had some really, really good times, and this is one of the best times.”

Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, who dominated on Sunday like he did against the Packers three months ago, used more colorful language.

“Everybody always asked, ‘What was our identity? We didn’t have an answer,” White said. “But Coach BA (Arians) had an answer. He said, ‘We’re some mother****ers who are going to find a way to win the game.’”

New Orleans’ rout of the Buccaneers on Nov. 8 was as complete as the Buccaneers’ rout of the Packers three weeks earlier. The Bucs’ defense overwhelmed the Packers’ offensive line, Aaron Rodgers had one of the worst games of his career, Aaron Jones averaged 1.5 yards per carry and the offense as a whole went absolutely nowhere over the final three quarters.

“Certainly, that is a damn good defense,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday. “They’ve got star-studded players across the board.”

While Tampa Bay has the head-to-head win, Green Bay has an edge in games against common opponents. The breakdown:

Green Bay: Beat New Orleans, Beat Carolina, Sweep Chicago, Split Minnesota, Beat Atlanta, Sweep Detroit, Beat L.A. Rams. Total: 9-1.

Tampa Bay: 1-2 vs. New Orleans, Sweep Carolina, Lost to Chicago, Beat Minnesota, Sweep Atlanta, Beat Detroit, Lost to L.A. Rams. Total: 7-4.