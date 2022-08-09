Highlights From Practice 12 of Packers Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Given a day off by coach Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spent a chunk of Tuesday’s training camp practice alongside general manager Brian Gutekunst. Stationed about 20 yards behind the offense, Rodgers got to see backup Jordan Love endure the same sort of carnage he’s faced since Day 1 of camp.

The first play of the day was a handoff. On the second, Love’s nice pass to tight end Marcedes Lewis was dropped. On the third, Love appeared to lead receiver Sammy Watkins too far, the ball deflecting off Watkins’ fingertips and into the mitts of cornerback Eric Stokes for an interception. On the fourth, Love was “sacked” by Rashan Gary.

There were some good moments, such as a touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs. Doubs got a couple steps beyond Rasul Douglas on a corner route and Love benefited from excellent protection to throw a strike.

But there were a lot more negative plays than positive, which has been the case all summer when it’s been starters vs. starters. The practice ended with six plays meant to simulate the final moments of the game. They ranged from the 6-yard line to a Hail Mary. Love completed only one of those passes – a checkdown to running back Aaron Jones, who got in the end zone but might have been smashed by safety Adrian Amos before getting to the goal line. End zone passes to Amari Rodgers and Jones were smothered by Stokes and safety Dallin Leavitt, respectively. The Hail Mary got to about the goal line and hit the turf, perhaps misjudged by tight end Tyler Davis. It somehow seemed a fitting ending to the day.

Rodgers will run the No. 1 offense again on Wednesday before handing the keys to Love for Friday’s preseason opener at the 49ers.

“A lot of good has happened from me breaking my toe last year,” Rodgers said. “(It) gave him a lot of opportunities to take the (No.) 1 reps in practice. But as much as anything this year, you’ve seen the fundamentals really start to come together. Year 2 to 3 is always an interesting year for development from a quarterback. I know I took a big jump, 1 to 2 and 2 to 3. [Quarterbacks coach] Tom Clements deserves a lot of credit for harping on the fundamentals the way that he always did for me as a young player, and it seems to be sticking for Jordan. He’s been having good practices, and any chance he gets to take the majority of reps like today is always a good opportunity.”