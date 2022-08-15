Highlights From Practice 15 of Packers Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Call Monday the calm before the storm.

Coach Matt LaFleur put his Green Bay Packers through a 90-minute jog-through practice on Monday. The intensity will be cranked up several notches when the New Orleans Saints visit for joint practices on Tuesday and Wednesday.

LaFleur said the scripts have been exchanged with Saints coach Dennis Allen for the two days of practices at Ray Nitschke and Clarke Hinkle practice fields.

“Technology these days makes it very easy,” LaFleur said of working out the logistics. “Make a phone call, send an email, have a conversation when you get it in front of you. Just kind of work together through it. We’ve done this the last couple years, so you kind of have a format and we tweak it every time. Certainly, if there’s things that Dennis wants, then we accommodate and vice-versa. It should be good work the next two days.”

As for Monday’s practice, there were no competitive drills. Of note, one day after coming off the physically unable to perform list, Elgton Jenkins was the first-team right tackle, Robert Tonyan saw plenty of action at tight end and Christian Watson got in quite a workout. More on that in a moment.