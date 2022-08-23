Highlights From Practice 19 of Packers Training Camp
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Just in case Aaron Rodgers and the receivers were unaware, Rasul Douglas let them – and all of Ashwaubenon – know that the Green Bay Packers’ defense was kicking the offense’s butt in a third-down period.
“That’s what we pride ourselves on – getting off on third down,” Douglas said afterward. “We kind of just told them, ‘Y’all not going to catch a pass.’ Coach just kept saying, ‘Man! Man! Man! Man!’ We stuck to them and I think they maybe converted one out of like nine.”
The reality is the defense won four out of six – including the first four. On third-and-10, Quay Walker stopped Aaron Jones short of the sticks. On third-and-8, Rashan Gary “sacked” Rodgers. On third-and-6, Kenny Clark and Adrian Amos “sacked” Rodgers. After the play, Rodgers chucked the ball to the turf and Douglas spewed more trash than a Waste Management truck. On third-and-5, Eric Stokes broke up a pass to Christian Watson. The defense roared – a growing swagger not seen in Green Bay since Charles Woodson’s prime seasons.
“That’s what we feed off of,” Douglas said. “Even last week, we seen it. You come out and talk a little bit and make a couple plays, that energy just flows to another person and you just keep going. Even Stokes came into our room and he’s like, ‘You turned me up. I was chilling until you …’ We all feed off each other and everyone’s making plays.”
These daily struggles, of course, are what Rodgers expected. What was unexpected – at least 10 months ago when Douglas was new to the team – is the bond Rodgers and Douglas have formed. They love facing each other, Rodgers the MVP and Douglas the sudden star.
“‘Sul’s kind of always talking, and I love that about him. And again, it kind of reminds me of Charles,” Rodgers said. “Now, Charles is a once-in-a-generation player, but I do feel like Rasul has a lot of the same characteristics with his ball-hawking ability, and his cover skills, and his understanding of concepts and then his trash-talking. When we had Wood and Al Harris, the level of trash-talk was incredible with those two guys. And they just didn’t let anybody catch the ball on them hardly ever. I love ‘29.’ He is a hell of a player, and getting him back was a huge boost for our defense.”
There is no better training for Green Bay’s revamped receiver corps than to face Jaire Alexander, Douglas and Stokes day after day. Facing Rodgers isn’t bad training for the cornerbacks, either. Right?
Not so much, Douglas said. “They can’t mess with us. They can’t mess with us. They’re not ready for us.”
Player of the Day
Rashan Gary (USA Today Sports Images)
Cornerback Jaire Alexander dominated the one-on-ones and was mostly ignored by Aaron Rodgers for the rest of the day. But let’s go with Rashan Gary, who had at least three sacks. After one of them, he jumped up and down in Rodgers’ face.
If you didn’t know any better, you’d think the coaches have told Gary (and Preston Smith) to take it down a notch just to give the offense a chance. During a two-minute drill, for instance, Rodgers ran a sprintout to the right – Gary’s side of the field. Normally, the relentless Gary would attack the play. Instead, he quit so Rodgers could throw the ball.
Play of the Day
Christian Watson (USA Today Sports Images)
Mark this down as Christian Watson’s first big play. During a backups-vs.-backups two-minute drill, the offense faced a third-and-10 from outside field-goal range. Watson was one-on-one against Rico Gafford up the right sideline. Gafford was in great position but Love’s throw was excellent and Watson reached over Gafford’s back to make the catch. He kept both feet inbounds and tumbled out of bounds for a gain of 26 to set up the winning field goal.
Finally full participation, Watson has had two strong days.
“I’m going to test him every single day and give him adjustments and things that they might not have talked about, maybe they’ve talked about, see what the recall is and see how well they can adjust on the fly,” Aaron Rodgers said. “And when they make a mistake, coach them up on what I want.
Packers Depth Chart Notes
La’Darius Hamilton (USA Today Sports Images)
- As has been the case for a couple weeks, the No. 1 offensive line had Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Jake Hanson at right guard and Royce Newman at right tackle. Generally, when rookie Zach Tom has gotten his first-team reps at right tackle, Newman has returned to right guard, where he started 16 times as a rookie. For part of Monday’s practice, when Tom entered at right tackle, Hanson stayed at right guard and Newman was out.
- The No. 2 offensive line, from left to right, for the backups-vs.-backups two-minute drill: Caleb Jones, Cole Van Lanen, Michal Menet, Sean Rhyan and Newman.
- The No. 2 tandem at outside linebacker seems to change every day. While Jonathan Garvin has become a fixture, La’Darius Hamilton joined him for the second-team reps. Tipa Galeai, Kingsley Enagbare and Kobe Jones alternated as the third pairing.
- Rookie Tariq Carpenter was back at safety but the No. 2 pairing was Innis Gaines and Micah Abernathy.
- During the two-minute drills, Kenny Clark and Jarran Reed were the No. 1 pair of defensive tackles and Dean Lowry and T.J. Slaton were the No. 2s.
Packers Injury Report
Tariq Carpenter (USA Today Sports Images)
Green Bay’s outlook at safety has improved. After being down five players by the end of Friday’s preseason game against the Saints, Innis Gaines (hamstring) returned on Sunday and rookie Tariq Carpenter (knee) was back on Monday. Carpenter even did some team drills as he begins an important week.
New injuries: TE Marcedes Lewis (rest).
Returned from injury: S Tariq Carpenter (knee).
Old injuries: S Dallin Leavitt (shoulder), S Darnell Savage (hamstring), S Vernon Scott (shoulder), DT Akial Byers (ankle).
Physically unable to perform list: K Mason Crosby (knee), RB Kylin Hill (knee).
Training Camp Schedule
Tuesday is noteworthy on two fronts. First, it’s the last day of training camp. Second, the roster must be trimmed by three players to reach the 80-man limit by 3 p.m.
After an off-day on Wednesday, the Packers will close the preseason at the Kansas City Chiefs at 6 p.m. Thursday. Friday through Sunday will be mandatory days off. The team must be at the 53-man limit by 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Highlights from Packers Practice
Jordan Love (USA Today Sports Images)
- The highlight of the one-on-ones, or the lowlight, depending on one’s perspective, was defensive tackle T.J. Slaton leveling Cole Van Lanen. The arrow is pointing straight up for Slaton.
- In starters vs. starters matchups, Yosh Nijman split with Preston Smith, Jon Runyan scored four wins vs. Jarran Reed, Josh Myers earned two wins vs. Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt won two of three vs. Royce Newman and Zack Tom split a pair against Rashan Gary. Later, La’Darius Hunter beat Newman twice and Kingsley Enagbare went to a 1-1 draw vs. Nijman.
- In one-on-ones featuring linebackers vs. running backs, undrafted rookie Tyler Goodson showed why he should make the roster by winning his route against Quay Walker. Then again, maybe Goodson won’t make it; he was routed by Walker in the blitz drill. AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones beat De’Vondre Campbell in the blitz drill, which is no small feat.
- False starts by undrafted rookie offensive tackle Rasheed Walker and tight end Tyler Davis earned seats on the sideline.
- Aaron Rodgers tried to complete a receiver screen to Davis but defensive tackle Dean Lowry was in the way and almost intercepted the ball.
- New tight end Nate Becker made a nice block on a toss to Dexter Williams, then caught a pass from Jordan Love.
- On fourth-and-1 during a move-the-ball drill, Love put the ball in the belly of Goodson, then pulled it and ran around right end for a gain of about 25 or 30. A few plays later, on third-and-goal, Love threw a strike to Amari Rodgers, who made a nice leaping catch but was pushed out of the end zone by cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles.
- During a starters-vs.-starters two-minute drill, Aaron Rodgers connected with Randall Cobb for a gain of 14 to convert a third-and-10. Completions of 11 yards to Allen Lazard and 10 yards to Josiah Deguara positioned the offense for the winning field goal.
- During a backups-vs.-backups two-minute drill, Kingsley Enagbare beat Royce Newman for a sack a few plays before the aforementioned catch by Christian Watson.
- During punt drills, starting cornerback Rasul Douglas made an absurd diving save of Pat O’Donnell’s Aussie-style punt.