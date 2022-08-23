Highlights From Practice 19 of Packers Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Just in case Aaron Rodgers and the receivers were unaware, Rasul Douglas let them – and all of Ashwaubenon – know that the Green Bay Packers’ defense was kicking the offense’s butt in a third-down period.

“That’s what we pride ourselves on – getting off on third down,” Douglas said afterward. “We kind of just told them, ‘Y’all not going to catch a pass.’ Coach just kept saying, ‘Man! Man! Man! Man!’ We stuck to them and I think they maybe converted one out of like nine.”

The reality is the defense won four out of six – including the first four. On third-and-10, Quay Walker stopped Aaron Jones short of the sticks. On third-and-8, Rashan Gary “sacked” Rodgers. On third-and-6, Kenny Clark and Adrian Amos “sacked” Rodgers. After the play, Rodgers chucked the ball to the turf and Douglas spewed more trash than a Waste Management truck. On third-and-5, Eric Stokes broke up a pass to Christian Watson. The defense roared – a growing swagger not seen in Green Bay since Charles Woodson’s prime seasons.

“That’s what we feed off of,” Douglas said. “Even last week, we seen it. You come out and talk a little bit and make a couple plays, that energy just flows to another person and you just keep going. Even Stokes came into our room and he’s like, ‘You turned me up. I was chilling until you …’ We all feed off each other and everyone’s making plays.”

These daily struggles, of course, are what Rodgers expected. What was unexpected – at least 10 months ago when Douglas was new to the team – is the bond Rodgers and Douglas have formed. They love facing each other, Rodgers the MVP and Douglas the sudden star.

“‘Sul’s kind of always talking, and I love that about him. And again, it kind of reminds me of Charles,” Rodgers said. “Now, Charles is a once-in-a-generation player, but I do feel like Rasul has a lot of the same characteristics with his ball-hawking ability, and his cover skills, and his understanding of concepts and then his trash-talking. When we had Wood and Al Harris, the level of trash-talk was incredible with those two guys. And they just didn’t let anybody catch the ball on them hardly ever. I love ‘29.’ He is a hell of a player, and getting him back was a huge boost for our defense.”

There is no better training for Green Bay’s revamped receiver corps than to face Jaire Alexander, Douglas and Stokes day after day. Facing Rodgers isn’t bad training for the cornerbacks, either. Right?

Not so much, Douglas said. “They can’t mess with us. They can’t mess with us. They’re not ready for us.”