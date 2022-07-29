Highlights From Practice 2 of Packers Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After Wednesday’s practice, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told those “chumps” on defense that it was “1-0 offense.”

It’s 1-1 now.

Thursday’s practice had a red-zone focus, including a lot of third-down situations. The defense won most of those third downs. In fact, when it was starters vs. starters, the defense won seven out of 11. The offense got wins when Rodgers coaxed Rashan Gary offside on third-and-5 to erase a tip-drill interception by safety Adrian Amos, as well as touchdown passes to Randall Cobb, Aaron Jones and Romeo Doubs.

Among the defense’s victories: a hit by safety Darnell Savage to prevent a completion to Doubs, a sack by Gary vs. Yosh Nijman, an incomplete pass to AJ Dillon vs. excellent coverage by rookie linebacker Quay Walker, a combined sack by Kenny Clark and Jarran Reed and excellent coverage by Rasul Douglas to deny a pass to Allen Lazard.

“The old cliche, iron sharpens iron, so you definitely want to try to create as much competition as possible because I think that's going to bring out the best in each other,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice. “I don't sit there and say ‘That was an offensive day’ or ‘That was a defensive day.’ You're just really looking at the process of all the things that you can control and less about the outcomes, especially early on.”

Player of the Day All about the Romeo Doubs Hype Train. The rookie receiver scored two touchdowns during a red-zone period, including a sensational catch for a touchdown during a red-zone period. Doubs broke that one down here. The touchdowns came against Eric Stokes and De’Vondre Campbell – two guys who aren’t exactly on the roster bubble. “It’s a great day to have catches out there today,” Doubs said. “Whatever happened today for me, it’s out of the way. I’m glad it happened, I know I made some great grabs but, just being a team player, I make sure that I continue to be that person and growing as an individual and growing as a teammate for this great organization that Green Bay has had consistently for a long time.” Play of the Day The aforementioned Aaron Rodgers-to-Romeo Doubs is the no-brainer. But let’s not be repetitive. Tight end Tyler Davis had a productive day, including a late touchdown. On his second-to-last play of the day, Jordan Love had outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin in his face in an instant. Love lobbed the ball in the air – it seemed like it hung there for an hour – and right into the hands of Davis for a touchdown. It was a beautiful pass by Love, even if it only traveled 10 yards. Someone is going to have to be the No. 3 safety. Thus far, that’s Shawn Davis, a fifth-round pick by the Colts last year who the Packers added to their practice squad last season. Midway through practice, Love rifled a pass up the seam to tight end Alize Mack. Davis shot across the middle and made a diving breakup. Packers Depth Chart Notes - On Day 1 of training camp, the offensive line consisted of Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Jake Hanson at right guard and Royce Newman at right tackle. On Day 2, Zach Tom at left tackle, Runyan at left guard, Myers at center, Newman back at his customary spot at right guard and Nijman at right tackle. Tom, a fourth-round pick, played left tackle his final two seasons at Wake Forest after opening his career at center. He spent most of the offseason practices at guard or center. “Today was my first day really getting up there,” Tom said. “You’re getting thrown in the fire and it’s about how you react. For me, it’s just about staying calm. I know what to do. I know my stuff. … It’s just going out there and doing my thing.” - Once again, undrafted rookie Jack Coco took the first snap during a field-goal period. There was no live kicking – just the snap and protection. - While third-year outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin was back after sitting out Wednesday, the No. 2 tandem once again was Tipa Galeai and La’Darius Hamilton. - In the depth-chart battle at cornerback, don’t sleep on Kiondre Thomas. He got some No. 2 reps on Thursday after seeing action on special teams in four games for the Chargers last year. Packers Injury Report With three receivers out of action due to injuries, Jordan Love directed a No. 2 offense that included Osirus Mitchell and Ishmael Hyman at receiver. Those players arrived this week. Returned to practice: OLB Jonathan Garvin, OT Caleb Jones. Missed practice: WR Malik Taylor (shoulder) DT Akial Byers (hamstring). Non-Football Injury List: WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring), CB Keisean Nixon (groin), OT Rasheed Walker (foot). Physically unable to perform list: K Mason Crosby (knee), WR Christian Watson (knee), RB Kylin Hill (knee), OLB Randy Ramsey (ankle), LT David Bakhtiari (knee), OL Elgton Jenkins (knee), TE Robert Tonyan (knee). Packers Practice Schedule The third practice of training camp will be held on Friday but be closed to the public. The next viewing opportunity will be at 10:30 am. Saturday. After an off-day on Sunday, the team will conduct its first padded practice of the summer at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Extra Points - Will Aaron Rodgers play in the preseason? “I think that’s up for discussion,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “That’s not something he and I have talked about at this point but, yeah, certainly, again, everything’s fluid right now.” - Rodgers threw a wounded-duck incompletion – that might be the only time you’ll see that sentence this summer – and running back Aaron Jones and tight end Josiah Deguara had drops. - Tight ends Tyler Davis and Alize Mack celebrated late touchdowns with emphatic spikes of the ball. - Cornerback Kabion Ento made an excellent breakup of a pass by Danny Etling. New safety Dallin Leavitt almost made the interception. - Offensive tackle Yosh Nijman vs. outside linebacker Rashan Gary provided entertaining matchups throughout the day. Gary beat Nijman for a sack; Nijman made the key block on a big run by AJ Dillon. It will be fascinating to see them clash once the pads go on. - Undrafted rookie receiver Danny Davis made a superb all-hands catch for a touchdown on a ball that led him a bit too far. - Rookie receiver Christian Watson is limited to mental reps as he recovers from a minor knee surgery. “I just need to be locked in at all times,” he said. “Every single rep, you’re trying to get the play from Coach Vrabes, make sure I’m locked in and knowing what I would be doing if I was in on that play. If I was out there, obviously, I’d be getting the physical reps but, just looking at the positive, being off the field, getting even more mental reps and knowing exactly what I would do, seeing the defense, seeing what my plan of action would be on that play and just go from there.”

