Highlights From Practice 3 of Packers Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – First-round pick Quay Walker was the first Green Bay Packers rookie to move into a starting role.

Could receiver Romeo Doubs be the next?

The fourth-round pick, who scored two touchdowns on Thursday, joined Allen Lazard as the only receivers on the field for the opening snap of Friday’s practice.

Veteran Randall Cobb has a seen a lot of receivers come and go during his time in Green Bay. What stands out about Doubs?

“I think the biggest piece is just ability to go get the ball when it’s just thrown up and it’s between him and the DB to go up and make a play,” Cobb said after Friday’s low-tempo practice. “That’s one thing you can’t coach. You can’t really teach that; you either have it or you don’t, and he has it. That’s special. That’s just a piece, though. There’s a lot that goes into making this team and being on this field and making an impact, but he has the tools. It’s on himself and on me and our receiver group to continue to mold him and build him and help him realize what he has. I’ve been very impressed with him so far.”

Player of the Day Fine, he’s not a player, but kudos to coach Matt LaFleur for closing practice to the fans so as not to waste their time with a half-speed practice. No doubt LaFleur and his staff got plenty out of the day, but it was low on the excitement meter. “It’s just going to be more of a mental day and there’s not a lot of just full-speed action,” he said beforehand. “It’s more jog-through, above the neck. We’re very cognizant of, when you have three days in a row, what you’re doing in that third day because typically the third day is when the majority of injuries can happen. So thought it was good to kind of de-load them a little bit and then we’ll crank it up again tomorrow. So, personally, I didn't think it’d be as much fun for the fans.” Play of the Day There were no competitive periods, but we’ve got a template for this story and we’re sticking to it. Late in the practice, Aaron Rodgers hit Amari Rodgers on a deep pass against cornerback Rasul Douglas. The noteworthy part of it was Rodgers drew outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton offside in a half-speed drill. A little later, Rodgers threw a short pass to tight end Tyler Davis, who juggled the ball to serve up an interception for Douglas. The drop is irrelevant, but Douglas’ instincts and reflexes are top notch. Douglas finished fourth in the NFL with five interceptions last season despite playing in only 12 games. Chances are, his breakout season wasn’t a fluke. “I want to be All-Pro and I want to win Defensive Player of the Year. That’s just my two goals right now,” he said. Packers Injury Report Led by receiver Sammy Watkins, four players practiced for the first time during training camp. One of them was outside linebacker Randy Ramsey, who was in position to make the roster in 2021 before a major ankle injury. Nothing has changed entering 2022. “It’s been a long process,” he said. “I was just happy to get that green light. Around this time last year, I got hurt during the fifth practice. Going from not being able to walk for two months to now, that’s just a big motivation for me. So, I’m just glad to be back out there with the guys.” Returned to practice: WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring), T Rasheed Walker (foot), OLB Randy Ramsey (ankle), DT Akial Byers (hamstring). New Injuries: None. Old injuries: WR Malik Taylor (shoulder) Non-Football Injury List: CB Keisean Nixon (groin). Physically unable to perform list: K Mason Crosby (knee), WR Christian Watson (knee), RB Kylin Hill (knee), LT David Bakhtiari (knee), OL Elgton Jenkins (knee), TE Robert Tonyan (knee). Packers Depth Chart Notes - As was the case on Day 1 of camp, the No. 1 offensive line was Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Jake Hanson (pictured) at right guard and Royce Newman at right tackle. On Day 2, rookie Zach Tom was the left tackle, Newman was back at home at right guard and Nijman was the right tackle. “I know it’s a different game, but he’s done it in college and he’s got the athleticism and he’s got great technique,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Tom. “For what he lacks maybe in sheer size, he can really sink his hips and anchor and does a great job with that.” - For the first two practices, Jack Coco had the first snap during field goals. On Friday, it was incumbent Steven Wirtel. There was no live kicking, only the snap, hold and protection. - Rich Bisaccia worked on kickoff and kickoff return. Speedster cornerback Rico Gafford got the first shot at returner, with receivers Amari Rodgers, Romeo Doubs, Ishmael Hyman and Danny Davis and running back Aaron Jones part of the rotation. Players who were with the first unit on both phases: Gafford, safety Dallin Leavitt, tight end Josiah Deguara, linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, tight end Tyler Davis and outside linebacker Tipa Galeai. Packers Training Camp Schedule - After Friday’s practice was closed to fans, practices on Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday will be open to the public. Those will have an official start time of 10:30 a.m. but the players will emerge from the Hutson Center closer to 10:45. The players will wear shoulder pads on Monday and go full pads on Tuesday. Extra Point A big chunk of the practice had the teams split into two groups. On the north side of the field, it was the starters and key backups. On the south side of the field, it was the young players and those on the bottom of the depth chart. Of note: On the defensive line, TJ Slaton worked with the top players and first-round pick Devonte Wyatt was with the other group. At outside linebacker, La’Darius Hamilton (pictured) and Tipa Galeai worked with the top players. At inside linebacker, Ray Wilborn was the lone backup working with the top players, though Krys Barnes presumably was with the other group because of his command of the defense. Barnes was with Isaiah McDuffie and Ty Summers. The only cornerbacks were the starting trio of Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes and Rasul Douglas. The top backups at safety were Shawn Davis and Vernon Scott.

