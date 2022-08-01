Highlights From Practice 5 of Packers Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It was another good day at the training camp office for the Green Bay Packers’ defense. The Packers, however, might need great to win games.

The highlight of Monday’s practice was a starters vs. starters two-minute drill. With 0-0 posted on the scoreboard, Aaron Rodgers led the offense to a chip-shot field goal and the “win.” It didn’t have to end that way, though.

On third-and-goal from the 10, Rodgers threw a rocket to tight end Josiah Deguara. Safety Adrian Amos saw it coming but dropped a “game”-winning interception. On the next play, Gabe Brkic hit a 28-yard field goal.

“Oh, we’re bummed. We are bummed,” cornerback Eric Stokes said. “Especially the one that Smash dropped. Hey, look, that’s a drop in the room. That’s 20 push-ups right then and there in front of the room. You pretty much owe us.”

It’s a laughing matter now. It’s the stress-free days of summer, especially for a defense that has been superb since getting waxed by Rodgers and Co. on Day 1. Amos, in particular, has been excellent.

But, given the state of the offense – it’s either struggling through the transition from Davante Adams or struggling because the defense is so good – those might be the kinds of plays required to beat the likes of Kirk Cousins, Tom Brady and Josh Allen on the road during the first half of the season.

As for the offense’s woes, this was the expectations for Rodgers. After the near-interception and Brkic field goal, Jordan Love directed his own two-minute drill. All the while, Rodgers patiently coached up Deguara on the nuances of running that route.