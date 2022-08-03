Highlights From Practice 6 of Packers Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – There’s a reason why the Green Bay Packers shocked the world by drafting quarterback Jordan Love in the first round in 2020.

Whether or not Love can keep Green Bay’s quarterbacking brilliance alive for a fourth and possibly fifth decade remains to be seen, but he delivered a reminder of his talent at Tuesday’s training camp practice.

He did so early. On his first pass of the day, Sammy Watkins streaked diagonally across the field against speedy cornerback Rico Gafford. A perfect pass by Love delivered a big gain.

“He just ran a deep over route, got behind the safety and I just threw it up there to kind of let him use his speed to go get it, and he made a great play,” Love said.

He did so late. On one of his final passes of the day, he fit a pass into the tightest possible window for a touchdown to Romeo Doubs in the back corner of the end zone.

“Those are definitely the fun ones,” Love said. “When you connect on a play like that, a receiver makes an awesome play, those are definitely the fun ones. It just lets you relax a little bit, you get to celebrate the touchdown, and remind everybody that we’re out here having fun and it takes some of the pressure off.”

The throws were brilliant. His poise under pressure was, too.

After a poor two-minute drill on Monday, Love delivered a strong bounce back on Tuesday to eliminate the “sour taste” from his mouth. But, as he well knows, tomorrow’s another day.

“I try to be hard on myself,” Love said. “One of my old coaches would always tell me, ‘It’s never as good as you think it is, and it’s never as bad as you think it is until you watch it on film.’ So, without seeing it on film, I look at it as it wasn’t a perfect day.

“There’s things I wish I could improve on, some throws I missed. Yeah, I made some good throws and those are awesome, but I’m trying to be (better than that). With ‘12’ right there, you see him every day and how consistent he is, and that’s where I’m trying to get to — continue to grow and be consistent every day.”