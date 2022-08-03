Highlights From Practice 7 of Packers Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – December is about gift wrap. August is about bubble wrap.

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has put together a roster filled with high-quality starers at many positions. He’d like to bubble wrap as many of them as possible to ensure they’re ready for Week 1 at the Vikings.

No doubt Gutekunst would let Gary cut toward the front of the bubble-wrapping line.

“He would be one of those guys,” Gutekunst said before Wednesday’s practice. “The heat we took [for drafting him in the first round in 2019], it never really made a lot of sense to me. Rashan has really taken the path we thought he would. Quite frankly, if we wouldn’t have had Preston [Smith] and Z [Za’Darius Smith] his rookie year, he probably would’ve gotten a lot more snaps and he may be a little further along production-wise. But every time since his rookie year, since we’ve had him, he’s affected the passer. He’s one of those guys where he’s getting to that point where all the physical skills and now knowing what’s happening on the field before it happens is coming together.”

Gary had a breakout season in 2021. While he had a relatively modest 9.5 sacks, he ranked second among edge defenders in pressures (81) and pass-rush win rate (26.0 percent), according to Pro Football Focus.

A dominant season has Gary seemingly poised for bigger and better things.

“Rashan is a tone-setter, and I think you guys see that each and every day,” coach Matt LaFleur said recently. “He’s got the capability of wrecking practice. He probably would have had four sacks yesterday. He’s just relentless. He plays with a great motor and energy, and I think it rubs off on everybody. He makes everybody around him better.”

With Green Bay scrambling at offensive tackle with David Bakhtiari still out of action, Gary has made life miserable for the likes of Yosh Nijman, Royce Newman and Zach Tom.

“He’s wrecking practice,” Gutekunst said.