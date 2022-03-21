Jefferson Among Stud Receivers Picked at No. 22

By trading Davante Adams, the Green Bay Packers picked up the 22nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Here is a look at the recent history of that draft slot.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers picked up the 22nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft as part of the trade that sent All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders.

What kind of player can the Packers expect to get at that slot?

The recent history of receivers is indicative.

In 2020, the Minnesota Vikings obtained the 22nd pick from the Buffalo Bills in the blockbuster trade involving receiver Stefon Diggs. The Vikings used that selection to grab LSU receiver Justin Jefferson, a player the Packers coveted.

Jefferson has been off-the-charts great. He’s caught 196 passes for 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns. His yardage mark obliterated the record for most yards by a player in his first two seasons, 261 more than Odell Beckham Jr., 290 more than Randy Moss and 519 yards more than Jerry Rice. He’s 2-for-2 in Pro Bowls and a two-time second-team All-Pro.

Before that, the last receiver taken at No. 22 was Josh Doctson by Washington in 2016. The third receiver off the board, he caught 81 passes for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns in his career. He hasn’t played in a game since November 2019.

In the 52 drafts conducted since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger, 10 players have been selected to at least one Pro Bowl. Four of those players were receivers. Six players have been selected to multiple Pro Bowls. Three were receivers: Andre Rison (five), Demaryius Thomas (four) and Jefferson (two).

One thing is for sure. If you need a quarterback, don’t pick one at No. 22. Five have been selected in that slot since 1970 and they’ve all stunk: Johnny Manziel (2014), Brandon Weeden (2012), Brady Quinn (2007), J.P. Losman (2004) and Rex Grossman (2002).

The last dozen drafts have provided some studs and some duds. Last year, the Titans selected cornerback Caleb Farley, a player with an injury history who suffered a torn ACL in his NFL debut. Before Jefferson in 2020:

2019: OT Andre Dillard, Eagles. Just nine starts in three seasons.

2018: LB Rashaan Evans, Titans. A 50-game starter, Tennessee didn’t pick up his fifth-year option and he remains unsigned in free agency.

2017: Edge Charles Harris, Dolphins. After three seasons in Miami and one in Atlanta, he found a home last year with 7.5 sacks in Detroit. He re-signed last week on a two-year deal worth $13 million.

2016: WR Josh Doctson, Commanders. Of the 32 first-round picks, Doctson is one of three who didn’t even make it to 2020.

2015: Edge Bud Dupree, Steelers. After recording 19.5 sacks for Pittsburgh in 2019 and 2020, he signed an $82.5 million contract with Tennessee last offseason and recorded all of three sacks.

2014: QB Johnny Manziel, Browns. Manziel lasted just two years. He went 2-6 in eight starts, though his troubles went beyond the gridiron.

2013: CB Desmond Trufant, Atlanta. Trufant had a good career; if he could have stayed healthy, he might have had a great career. He finished in the top 10 in passes defensed in 2013 and 2014 and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2015.

2012: QB Brandon Weeden, Browns. Coming with a baseball background, Weeden entered the NFL as a 29-year-old rookie. He went 6-19 in 25 career starts.

2011: OT Anthony Castonzo, Colts. Castonzo started all 144 of his appearances in 10 seasons. He never was picked for a Pro Bowl but he was that kind of a player.

2010: WR Demariyus Thomas: A four-time Pro Bowler, Thomas posted five consecutive seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards. His 10-year totals included 9,763 receiving yards and 63 touchdowns.

Only one Hall of Famer came from this slot: Ernie Stautner, a defensive tackle selected by Pittsburgh in 1950. The Packers have picked 22nd three times. Offensive lineman Ron Hallstrom (1982) was a nine-year starter. Tackle Marty Schreyer (1938) and back Tom Kuzma (1944) never played.

Related Stories