How Many Compensatory Draft Picks Will Packers Receive?

The Green Bay Packers will receive some bonus picks for the free agents they lost last offseason.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers could receive three compensatory picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, based on projections from OverTheCap.com.

Compensatory draft picks are dispensed by the league on a secret formula that is highlighted by average annual salary and also considers playing time and postseason awards such as Associated Press All-Pro and Pro Football Writers of America all-conference.

The Packers lost four qualifying free agents: receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling ($10 million per season), offensive lineman Lucas Patrick ($4 million), cornerback Chandon Sullivan ($2.15 million) and linebacker Oren Burks ($2.5 million). The Packers signed one qualifying free agent: defensive tackle Jarran Reed ($3.5 million).

If a team loses more players who qualify as compensatory free agents than it signs, that team is eligible to be awarded compensatory picks. Based on OTC’s projections, Patrick and Reed, deemed to be in the sixth-round tier, cancel each other out, meaning the Packers could earn picks for Valdes-Scantling in the fifth round and Sullivan and Burks in the seventh round.

The league will announce the official list of compensatory picks sometime in the next month or so.

Green Bay received two comp picks in 2022 for losing center Corey Linsley and running back Jamaal Williams. The Linsley pick, in the fifth round, was used on outside linebacker Kingsley Enagbare. The Williams pick, in the seventh round, was used on receiver Samori Toure.

Since the NFL began awarding compensatory picks in 1994, the Packers have gained 47 additional selections. Only the Ravens (55) and Cowboys (49) have been awarded more.

In 2021, the Packers had three compensatory picks, which they used on guard Royce Newman in the fourth round, cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles in the fifth and linebacker Isaiah McDuffie in the sixth. They had four picks in 2018, which were used on receiver J’Mon Moore in the fourth, punter JK Scott and Valdes-Scantling in the fifth, and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown in the sixth.

While the recent history might not be encouraging, running back Aaron Jones was a fifth-round compensatory pick in 2017, and linebacker Blake Martinez and defensive lineman Dean Lowry were fourth-round comp picks in 2016. Defensive lineman Mike Daniels (fourth round, 2012), cornerback Davon House (fourth round, 2011), guard Josh Sitton (fourth round, 2009) and center Scott Wells (seventh round, 2004) were hits, as well.

