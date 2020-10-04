SI.com
How to Watch: New Kickoff Time for Falcons at Packers

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will play the Atlanta Falcons at 7:50 p.m. Monday, a half-hour later than originally scheduled.

That’s because the NFL on Sunday morning rescheduled the New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs game to 6:05 p.m. Monday. That game was scheduled to be played Sunday but was postponed after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and the Chiefs’ practice squad quarterback tested positive for COVID-19. No other members of the teams have tested positive following two days of testing, so the NFL pushed that game back a day. As a consequence, the NFL pushed back the kickoff of the Packers’ game.

CBS will air the Patriots-Chiefs game. ESPN will televise Packers-Falcons.

Hot to Watch

ESPN: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters (field reporter)

How to Listen

Packer Radio Network (50 stations in four states) – Wayne Larrivee, Larry McCarren and John Kuhn (sideline).

Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner

Sirius: 81 (Atl), 83 (GB) | XM: 226 (Atl), 225 (GB)

Worth Knowing

The Line: Packers by 6.5. Bettors love the over.

Referee: Carl Cheffers

Series: Packers lead all-time series, 16-14

Streaks: The Falcons have won two of the past three.

Last game: The Packers won 34-20 at Lambeau Field on Dec. 9, 2018.

Injury Reports

Davante Adams and Jaire Alexander are among nine players listed as questionable for the Packers. The Falcons will be without two of their top defenders, defensive end Takk McKinley and safety Keanu Neal. Plus, two cornerbacks are on reserve lists (Darqueze Dennard, IR; A.J. Terrell, COVID-19).

The Quarterbacks

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passed for 283 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions for a 124.9 rating last week. He has 2,165 pass yards (309.3 per game) with 17 touchdowns vs. two interceptions for 111.1 rating in seven career starts vs. Atlanta. That includes eight touchdowns, one interception and a 112.2 rating in three career home starts.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who is third in the NFL in passing yards this season, has passed for 262 yards and three touchdowns with one interception for a 97.5 rating in the last meeting. He has 11 TDs vs. four INTs for a 98.2 rating in in four career starts against Green Bay. He’s thrown at least two touchdown passes in each of those starts.

Countdown to Kickoff

Five Days: Five Keys to the Game

Four Days: Four Items from Inside the Falcons

Three Days: Three Reasons to Worry

New role for Preston Smith and new position for Oren Burks

Rodgers and LaFleur: Go with the Flow

Shepherd: Second Chance

Tackling: Taking Deeper Look

Sportsbooks: ‘Shocked’ by Packers

Week 4 NFL Capsules
