How to Watch: Lions at Packers

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (1-0) will host the Detroit Lions (0-1) at noon Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Here’s How to Watch

TV: Fox (Chris Myers, Greg Jennings, Brock Huard and field reporter Jennifer Hale).

DIRECTV subscribers: Channel 710.

Sirius: 111 (Det), 81 (GB) | XM: 381 (Det), 226 (GB).

The Quarterbacks

Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers passed for 364 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions for a 127.5 rating in Week 1. It was his 16th career game with 300-plus passing yards and four-plus touchown passes, tied for fourth-most in NFL history. With 47,310 career passing yards, last week he surpassed Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton (47,003) for 12th-most in NFL history. Rodgers also reached 368 career passing touchdowns, moving past Eli Manning (366) for the seventh-most in NFL history. He has 41 touchdowns vs. eight interceptions for a 104.7 rating in 20 career starts vs. Detroit.

Detroit’s Matthew Stafford passed for 297 yards with one touchdown, one interception and a 77.2 passer rating in last week’s loss to Chicago. He passed for for 1,257 yards (314.3 per game) and seven touchdowns vs. one interception for a 99.2 rating in four road starts in 2019. He has at least two touchdown passes in nine of his past 10 starts vs. Green Bay and has a 100-plus rating in four of his past five against Green Bay.

Did You Know?

Stafford has a chance to become the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdown passes against the Packers. He is tied will Hall of Fame QB Johnny Unitas (34) for the most touchdown throws against the Packers. Stafford already is the all-time leader in passing yards against Green Bay (5,186). He surpassed the aforementioned Tarkenton (4,978) during last year’s Week 6 game.

Green Bay, which last week extended its Week 1 winning streak to a league-high six, has won seven straight home openers. Since 2007, the Packers are 12-1 in their first home game of the season.

