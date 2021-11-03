Skip to main content
    November 3, 2021
    How to Watch: Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs

    Here’s how to watch, steam and listen to Sunday's big game, plus a few more notes to help get you ready for kickoff.
    GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers, who lost in last year’s NFC Championship Game, and the Kansas City Chiefs, who lost in last year’s Super Bowl, will square off at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Packers (7-1) have won seven in a row; the Chiefs (4-4) edged the Giants on Monday night to get back to .500.

    Here’s how to watch, steam and listen to the game, plus a few more notes to help get you ready for Sunday.

    How to Watch Packers at Chiefs

    TV: FOX – Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline).

    Stream: You can stream the game on FuboTV. Get a 7-day Free Trial.

    Coverage Map: Check out the map at 506Sports.com to see if the game will be broadcast in your neighborhood.

    Radio: Packers Radio Network – Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play), Larry McCarren (analyst). Sirius – 134 (GB), 82 (KC) | XM: 385 (GB), 227 (KC) | SXM App: 811 (GB), 815 (KC)

    Packers vs. Chiefs History

    Series: Kansas City leads 7-4-1 in regular-season play. Green Bay’s winning percentage of .375 is its lowest any against any team in the NFL besides Miami (5-10; .333). The Packers, of course, won Super Bowl I.

    Streak: The Packers have won two in a row.

    Last matchup: On Nov. 27, 2019, the Packers won at Kansas City 31-24. Green Bay raced to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on touchdowns by Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. With Matt Moore starting for injured Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs led 17-14 at halftime. With the game knotted at 24 midway through the fourth quarter, Jones hauled in a 67-yard touchdown pass for the decisive score. Jones had a monster night with 13 carries for 67 yards and seven receptions for 159 yards and two scores, and Aaron Rodgers threw for 305 yards with three touchdowns and a 129.0 passer rating.

    Packers-Chiefs Point Spread

    The Packers are 1-point underdogs with an over/under total of 54 points at SI Sportsbook.

    The Quarterbacks

    Packers: Three-time MVP Aaron Rodgers ranks seventh in passer rating (105.7), fifth in touchdowns (17) and 18th in yards (1,894). During Green Bay’s seven-game winning streak, he’s thrown 17 touchdowns vs. one interception and topped a 100 rating five times. In three career starts against Kansas City, he has 10 total touchdowns (nine passes, one rushing) and zero interceptions. Rodgers ranks No. 3 all-time with a 104.0 passer rating. With a career mark of 4.66 touchdowns per interception, he is the only quarterback in NFL history with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of better than 4 to 1.

    Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes, the 2018 MVP, is 17th in passer rating (94.5), fourth in touchdowns (19) and third in yards (2,368), but has a league-worst 10 interceptions. In his last four games, he’s thrown five touchdowns vs. six interceptions. This will be his first career start against Green Bay. He’s won both career starts vs. NFC North opponents with three total touchdowns (two passes, one rushing) and zero interceptions. Mahomes ranks No. 1 all-time with a 106.4 passer rating and No. 2 with a 3.91 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

