How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Packers at 49ers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (1-1) will play at the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. Here’s how to watch, listen and stream, and a few more nuggets to get you ready for Sunday’s big game.

How to Watch

TV: NBC – Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya (field reporter).

Stream: Available on Fubotv. Get 7-day Free Trial.

Radio: Packers Radio Network – Wayne Larrivee, Larry McCarren. Westwood One – Ryan Radtke, Rod Woodson. SIRIUS: 81 (GB), 211 (SF) | XM: 226 (GB), 225 (SF) | SXM App: 811 (GB), 827 (SF)

History

Leader: The Packers lead the all-time series 33-28-1, and the teams split their eight playoff encounters.

Streak: Packers have won three of the past four regular-season matchups. Of course, the one loss came in 2019, when the 49ers blew out Green Bay on Nov. 24 and two months later in the NFC Championship Game.

Last meeting: The Packers won 34-17 on Nov. 5. In a highly anticipated showdown after the 49ers crushed the Packers twice the previous season, Green Bay cruised over a 49ers team decimated by injuries and COVID. It wasn’t even that close; Green Bay led 34-3 late in the fourth quarter before a couple of cosmetic touchdowns. Aaron Rodgers was 25-of-31 passing for 305 yards, four touchdowns and a 147.2 passer rating.

Packers-49ers Point Spread

The 49ers are 3-point favorites at SI Sportsbook, with an over/under total of 50.5 points. While the Niners are favored, Davante Adams and Aaron Jones are the favorites to score the first touchdown at +700.

The Quarterbacks

Green Bay’s Rodgers passed for 255 yards with four touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 145.6 passer rating last week against Detroit. With his 51,633 career passing yards, he surpassed Hall of Famer John Elway (51,475) for the 10th-most passing yards in NFL history. He also joined Tom Brady and Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks with 25-plus games of four-plus touchdowns and zero interceptions. In eight career regular-season starts against San Francisco, he’s averaged 292 passing yards while tossing 18 touchdowns vs. two interceptions – good for a 106.9 rating. He’s 5-3 in those games. On 26 career starts on Sunday Night Football, Rodgers has amassed 66 touchdowns (62 passing, four rushing) and a 107.3 passer rating. He’s won three straight on SNF.

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 189 yards with one touchdown pass and one touchdown run in last week’s 17-11 victory over Philadelphia. Garoppolo, Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins and Seattle’s Russell Wilson are the only quarterbacks in the NFC with a 100-plus passer rating and zero interceptions in each of the first two games. He dismantled the Packers in the 2019 regular-season game with 253 yards, two touchdowns and a 145.8 rating. He is 4-0 for his career on Sunday Night Football with 267.5 passing yards per game, six touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 122.8 rating. He topped a 100 rating in each game.

Four-Point Stance

One: Running back Aaron Jones, who scored four times on Monday night, has scored 42 touchdowns over his past 40 regular-season games. He joined Pro Football Hall of Famers Don Hutson (53 touchdowns), Jim Taylor (47) and Paul Hornung (41) as the only other players in team history to score at least 40 touchdowns over a 40-game stretch.

Two: Receiver Davante Adams has recorded a touchdown reception in nine consecutive games on Sunday Night Football, the longest such streak in NFL history.

Three: The 49ers are 2-0 for the third time in the past 10 seasons. The previous two times, 2012 and 2019, they reached the Super Bowl.

Four: The Packers have won eight consecutive primetime games, with an NFL-best 6-0 record last season and a victory on Monday night. In his last six under the lights, Rodgers has 21 touchdowns vs. one interception.