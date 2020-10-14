SI.com
PackerCentral
HomeNewsGame DayLive From 1265+
Search

How to Watch: Packers at Buccaneers

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (4-0) will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) in a big NFC game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., at 3:25 p.m. Sunday. Here’s what you need to know.

How to Watch

Fox: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews (field reporter).

How to Listen

Packers Radio Network (50 stations in four states): Wayne Larrivee, Larry McCarren and John Kuhn (sideline).

SIRIUS: 83 (GB), 135 (TB) | XM: 385 (GB), 225 (TB).

Worth Knowing

The Line: Packers by 2 at William Hill.

Referee: Jerome Boger.

Series: Packers lead 32-21-2.

Streaks: Packers have won last three.

Last game: Packers 26, Buccaneers 20 (OT) on Dec. 3, 2017. In his only carry of the game, Aaron Jones broke into the clear for a 20-yard touchdown to win the game. Brett Hundley was just 13-of-22 for 84 passing yards.

Last game at site: Packers 20, Buccaneers 3 on Dec. 21, 2014.

The Quarterbacks

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passed for 327 yards and four touchdowns vs. no interceptions, good for a passer rating of 147.5, in the Packers’ romp over the Falcons in Week 4. It was his 25th game with four-plus touchdown passes, the fourth-most in NFL history. In his last game against Tampa Bay, a 20-3 victory in December 2014, he was 31-of-40 passing for 318 yards with one touchdown, no interceptions and a 108.1 rating. He is aiming for his third consecutive road game with three-plus touchdown passes and a rating of at least 120. Rodgers is No. 1 in NFL history with a 103.0 passer rating.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady passed for 253 yards and one touchdown in last week’s loss against Chicago. In five career starts against the Packers, he’s thrown 10 touchdowns vs. three interceptions, good for a 93 passer rating. He has a 100.5 rating in 21 career starts vs. NFC North opponents. Brady is No. 6 in NFL history with a 97.0 passer rating. He trails only Drew Brees in terms of completions, attempts, yards and touchdowns. His 553 touchdown passes trail Brees by only three.

Did You Know?

Green Bay (4-0) is off to its best start since beginning the 2015 season 6-0. Packers running back Aaron Jones and Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans are tied for third in the NFL with six touchdowns apiece. Both players have reached the end zone in each of their team’s games this season.

Rodgers and Brady are meeting for only the third time in their illustrious careers. The teams are 1-1 in those matchups. In 2014, the Packers beat the Brady-led Patriots 26-21 at Lambeau Field. Rodgers was 24-of-38 passing for 368 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions and a passer rating of 112.6. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix’s fourth-down breakup of a pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski clinched the victory. Gronkowski is the Bucs’ starting tight end. 

Week 6 NFL Capsules
NFL Communications
THANKS FOR READING PACKER CENTRAL
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

From the 1, It’s Been the Longest Yard

The Green Bay Packers have been terrible on plays from the 1-yard line during Matt LaFleur's year-plus on the job.

Bill Huber

Packers Add Fourth Receiver to Practice Squad

Kalija Lipscomb, one of the most productive receivers in Vanderbilt history, was signed to the Green Bay Packers' practice squad.

Bill Huber

Five Days to Kickoff: 5 Packers at Buccaneers Keys to Game

With a 4-0 record and high-flying offense, the Green Bay Packers were one of the hottest teams in the NFL before last week’s bye. Will they remain hot after the bye?

Bill Huber

This Season, Packers Are Feeling the Pain

The Green Bay Packers aren't among the most-injured teams this year but they're not nearly as healthy as last year, either.

Bill Huber

With Martin’s Return, Which Packers Rookie LB Will Start?

Fifth-round pick Kamal Martin had won a starting job in training camp but undrafted Krys Barnes has been quite a revelation.

Bill Huber

Packers Add Versatile, Athletic Dafney to Practice Squad

A receiver at Indiana State, he closed his career by rushing for 244 yards and scoring five touchdowns in his final game.

Bill Huber

Packers Power Rankings: Rodgers (Shockingly) at the Top

Here are the Green Bay Packers' best players with the season one-quarter complete.

Bill Huber

NFL, and Green Bay, in Particular, Wrestle with COVID-19

On a per-capita basis, Green Bay's rolling 14-day average of new cases is greater than the NFL's next four cities combined.

Bill Huber

High-Scoring Packers Zeroed In on Giveaways

The Green Bay Packers have blown some NFL history out of the water in its first four games.

Bill Huber

Rodgers Rises in MVP Race at Sportsbooks

Aaron Rodgers opened the season as more than a long shot to win NFL MVP. He was viewed as someone with no shot.

Bill Huber