How to Watch: Packers at Buccaneers in Week 3 Showdown

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will face their biggest test of the 2022 NFL season when they play at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. What channel is the game on? Here’s this week’s viewing information.

How to Watch: Packers at Buccaneers

TV: This will be Fox’s game of the week and be shown to much of the nation. Kevin Burkhardt (play by play) and Greg Olsen (commentary) will be on the call, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi working from the sideline.

Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial).

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren) and SiriusXM 386 or 811 and the SXM App.

Pregame Vitals

Time and date: 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Records: Packers, 1-1; Buccaneers, 2-0.

History: The Packers lead the series 33-23-1. That includes a split of two playoff games. With Tom Brady at quarterback in 2020, Tampa Bay routed the Packers in the regular season and then came to Green Bay and won again in the NFC Championship Game.

Coaches: Packers – Matt LaFleur (fourth season, 40-11). Buccaneers – Todd Bowles (first season with Bucs, 2-0; he was 24-40 with the Jets from 2015 through 2018).

Referee: TBA.

Bet on It

The Buccaneers are 2.5-point at SI Sportsbook with an over/under of 41 points that is among the lowest of the week. In early betting at FanDuel, the Buccaneers have 55 percent of the money and 62 percent of the bets.

At SI Sportsbook, Green Bay is +1200 to win the Super Bowl, unchanged from last week. In the NFC, the Buccaneers are the favorites at +650, and the Eagles and Packers have the second-shortest odds.

At FanDuel, Aaron Rodgers is +1700 to win MVP. That is down sharply from +1000 to open the season and +1500 from a week ago. With a huge Week 2, Aaron Jones is +1200 to lead the NFL in rushing, sixth-shortest.

Packers-Bucs: Did You Know These Five Things?

- You probably knew this will be a quarterbacking matchup of Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady. Rodgers has won four MVPs and Brady has won three. Their combined seven is tied for most in NFL history. Rodgers played in the last such game. In 2015, it was five-time MVP Peyton Manning against Rodgers, who at the time was a two-time winner.

- Rodgers will face a big challenge. The Buccaneers are first in the NFL with 6.5 points allowed per game, 10 sacks and one touchdown allowed, second in first downs allowed and third-down conversions, and third in yards allowed per play, yards allowed per pass play and takeaways.

- LaFleur became Packers coach in 2019 – the same year that Bucs coach Todd Bowles took over as their defensive coordinator. Over their three-plus seasons on the job, the Buccaneers are first in the NFL with 351 points off takeaways and the Packers are third with 282. Bowles, by the way, got his start in the NFL as a scouting assistant with the Packers in 1995-1996.

- On Sunday, LaFleur improved his record to 40-11 in regular-season play. He reached the 40-win threshold in 51 games; only Paul Brown (47) and Chuck Knox (50) got there faster.

- Defensively, the Buccaneers are No. 1 with 10 sacks. Offensively, the Packers are 27th with a pressure-rate allowed of 31.0 percent, according to SportRadar.

Reasons for Concern and Optimism