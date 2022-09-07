How to Watch: Packers at Vikings in NFL Week 1

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will kick off the 2022 NFL season at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Here’s how to watch and other must-know info.

Packers at Vikings: How to Watch

TV: The game will be aired nationally by Fox. With Joe Buck and Troy Aikman moving onto ESPN, the new A-team consists of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on the call with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi serving as the field reporters.

Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial).

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren), ESPN Radio (Jay Alter and Kirk Morrison) and SiriusXM 133 or 386 and the SXM App.

Pregame Vitals

Time and date: 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis.

2021 records: Packers, first place, 13-4. Vikings, second place, 8-9.

Coaches: Packers – Matt LaFleur (fourth season, 39-10). Vikings – Kevin O’Connell (first season).

History: Packers lead 64-56-2, including 1-1 in playoffs. Packers coach Matt LaFleur is 4-2 against the Vikings, with one of those losses last year at U.S. Bank Stadium. The teams are 30-30 in Minneapolis.

Bet on it: Packers by 1.5 at SI Sportsbook with an over/under of 47. The Packers are also 1.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook, with 52 percent of the money on the Vikings but 58 percent of the bets on the Packers. Also at FanDuel, Kirk Cousins’ over/under is 270.5 passing yards; Aaron Rodgers’ over/under is 258.5. Aaron Jones has the shortest odds to score a touchdown at -130.

In the rankings: The Packers are No. 5 in our Composite Power Rankings.

Referee: Bill Vinovich. According to Pro Football Reference, his crews call 2.66 fewer penalties per game than the league average.

Did You Know These Five Things?

- Aaron Rodgers the last two seasons has thrown 38 touchdown passes and zero interceptions in NFC North games. All-time against Minnesota, he’s thrown 57 touchdowns vs. seven interceptions. He needs one touchdown pass to become the fifth player in NFL history with 450 for his career.

- Aaron Jones needs 35 rushing yards to pass Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Canadeo (4,197) for fifth place on the Packers’ all-time list.

- Za’Darius Smith, who had 26 sacks for the Packers in 2019 and 2020, will make his Vikings debut. “I’m just excited,” he said. “I get the opportunity to go back and do something that I love. Just happy. Can’t wait. My birthday coming up [on Thursday], so hopefully we get a ‘dub’ for my birthday.”

- The Packers have won their opening game 58 times, most in NFL history. In all, they are 58-40-3 on Kickoff Weekend, that .592 winning percentage trailing only Denver (.656) and Dallas (.639). Their six-game Week 1 winning streak was snapped last year.

- Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has 3,016 receiving yards, most ever by a player in his first two NFL seasons. His teammate, Adam Thielen, needs one touchdown reception to become the fourth undrafted player since 1967 with 50-plus career receiving touchdowns.