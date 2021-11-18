Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Packers at Vikings

    Here is your weekly viewing information, plus some history and quarterback notes, with the Green Bay Packers visiting the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
    Author:

    GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (8-2), already with a commanding lead in the NFC North, will travel to Minnesota to face the second-place Vikings (4-5) at noon Sunday with a chance to all but lock up the division title. Here’s how to watch, listen and stream the game, plus a few other game notes.

    How to Watch Packers vs. Vikings

    TV: Fox – Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline).

    Stream: You can stream the game on FuboTV. Get a 7-day Free Trial.

    Coverage Map: Check out the map at 506Sports.com to see if the game will be broadcast in your neighborhood.

    Radio: Packers Radio Network Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play) Larry McCarren (analyst). ESPN – Marc Kestecher (play-by-play) and Kirk Morrison (analyst). Sirius – 158 (GB), 82 (Min.) XM – 382 (GB), 227 (Min.) SXM App – 811 (GB), 820 (Min.)

    NFC North Standings

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_15153139
    Play
    Injuries

    Packers-Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers, Bakhtiari DNP

    Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers wasn't sure if he'd practice this week but he was "definitely playing" on Sunday at the Vikings.

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17167657
    Play
    News

    Six Keys to Packers’ Continued Success

    Looking beyond some of the obvious factors, here are six reasons why the Packers are 8-2 and in position to win the Super Bowl.

    Nov 17, 2021
    USATSI_17167711
    Play
    News

    Six Key Areas Packers Must Improve

    The Packers are in first place in the NFC with an 8-2 record. But the margin for error is small, not just in the standings but on the field.

    Nov 17, 2021

    The Packers have more wins than everyone else in the NFC North combined. Entering Week 11, Green Bay is 8-2, Minnesota is 4-5, Chicago is 3-6 and Detroit is 0-8-1.

    Packers vs. Vikings Betting Information

    At SI Sportsbook, the Packers are 1 1/2-point favorites with a total of 49 points. The Vikings are one of the best first-quarter teams in the NFL; the Packers are one of the worst. Nonetheless, at FanDuel, the Packers are a slight favorite to lead after the opening period.

    History Lessons

    Including a split of two playoff games, Green Bay leads the series 63-55-3. The Packers are 30-29 in Minneapolis, with wins the past two seasons.

    Last year, Green Bay won the opener at Minnesota 43-34 on Sept. 13, 2020. Aaron Rodgers was dominant in an empty U.S. Bank Stadium, going 32-of-44 for 364 yards and four touchdowns. Davante Adams tied the franchise record with 14 receptions for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard also caught touchdowns from Rodgers. Jaire Alexander had a safety and an interception.

    In their last meeting, on Nov. 1, 2020, at Lambeau Field, the Vikings upset the Packers 28-22. It’s the only NFC North loss for Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who is 13-1 in division play. Dalvin Cook scored all four of Minnesota’s touchdowns, including a 50-yard catch in the third quarter that put the Vikings in front 28-14. D.J. Wonnum’s sack and strip of Rodgers clinched the outcome.

    The Quarterbacks

    Rodgers enters the game ranked ninth with a 101.9 passer rating. He’s in the middle of the pack in most categories besides touchdown percentage (ninth) and interception percentage (fourth). This will be Rodgers’ 25th regular-season start vs. Minnesota. He’s thrown 50 touchdowns vs. seven interceptions, good for a passer rating of 108.5. He is 14-9-1 in those games. Rodgers is the only player with five games of four-plus touchdowns and zero interceptions vs. Minnesota.

    Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins is sixth with a 104.0 passer rating. He’s thrown 18 touchdowns vs. two interceptions. Cousins is No. 5 in completions, No. 6 in completion percentage and No. 9 yards. His 0.6 percent interception rate is the best in the NFL. Which Cousins will line up for the Vikings? He was superb against the Packers in 2018 (passer ratings of 118.8 and 129.5), horrendous in 2019 (52.9 and 58.8) and excellent in 2020 (118.6 and 138.1).

    Packers are No. 1 in Power Rankings

    USATSI_14926876
    News

    How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Packers at Vikings

    21 seconds ago
    USATSI_16873973
    News

    Packers See Light at End of Tunnel with Newman

    1 hour ago
    Screenshot 2021-11-17 204615
    News

    Bakhtiari Continues to ‘Grind’ on Comeback Trail

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_15153139
    Injuries

    Packers-Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers, Bakhtiari DNP

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_14926846
    News

    Week 11 Fantasy Football Start/Sit, Packers Edition

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17166456
    News

    With Lack of Practice Time Holding Back Offense, Rodgers Misses Wednesday

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17167657
    News

    Six Keys to Packers’ Continued Success

    Nov 17, 2021
    USATSI_17167711
    News

    Six Key Areas Packers Must Improve

    Nov 17, 2021
    USATSI_16704907
    News

    RB Kerrith Whyte Brings Speed to Practice Squad

    Nov 16, 2021