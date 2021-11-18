How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Packers at Vikings

Here is your weekly viewing information, plus some history and quarterback notes, with the Green Bay Packers visiting the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (8-2), already with a commanding lead in the NFC North, will travel to Minnesota to face the second-place Vikings (4-5) at noon Sunday with a chance to all but lock up the division title. Here’s how to watch, listen and stream the game, plus a few other game notes.

How to Watch Packers vs. Vikings

TV: Fox – Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline).

Stream: You can stream the game on FuboTV. Get a 7-day Free Trial.

Coverage Map: Check out the map at 506Sports.com to see if the game will be broadcast in your neighborhood.

Radio: Packers Radio Network – Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play) Larry McCarren (analyst). ESPN – Marc Kestecher (play-by-play) and Kirk Morrison (analyst). Sirius – 158 (GB), 82 (Min.) XM – 382 (GB), 227 (Min.) SXM App – 811 (GB), 820 (Min.)

NFC North Standings

The Packers have more wins than everyone else in the NFC North combined. Entering Week 11, Green Bay is 8-2, Minnesota is 4-5, Chicago is 3-6 and Detroit is 0-8-1.

Packers vs. Vikings Betting Information

At SI Sportsbook, the Packers are 1 1/2-point favorites with a total of 49 points. The Vikings are one of the best first-quarter teams in the NFL; the Packers are one of the worst. Nonetheless, at FanDuel, the Packers are a slight favorite to lead after the opening period.

History Lessons

Including a split of two playoff games, Green Bay leads the series 63-55-3. The Packers are 30-29 in Minneapolis, with wins the past two seasons.

Last year, Green Bay won the opener at Minnesota 43-34 on Sept. 13, 2020. Aaron Rodgers was dominant in an empty U.S. Bank Stadium, going 32-of-44 for 364 yards and four touchdowns. Davante Adams tied the franchise record with 14 receptions for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard also caught touchdowns from Rodgers. Jaire Alexander had a safety and an interception.

In their last meeting, on Nov. 1, 2020, at Lambeau Field, the Vikings upset the Packers 28-22. It’s the only NFC North loss for Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who is 13-1 in division play. Dalvin Cook scored all four of Minnesota’s touchdowns, including a 50-yard catch in the third quarter that put the Vikings in front 28-14. D.J. Wonnum’s sack and strip of Rodgers clinched the outcome.

The Quarterbacks

Rodgers enters the game ranked ninth with a 101.9 passer rating. He’s in the middle of the pack in most categories besides touchdown percentage (ninth) and interception percentage (fourth). This will be Rodgers’ 25th regular-season start vs. Minnesota. He’s thrown 50 touchdowns vs. seven interceptions, good for a passer rating of 108.5. He is 14-9-1 in those games. Rodgers is the only player with five games of four-plus touchdowns and zero interceptions vs. Minnesota.

Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins is sixth with a 104.0 passer rating. He’s thrown 18 touchdowns vs. two interceptions. Cousins is No. 5 in completions, No. 6 in completion percentage and No. 9 yards. His 0.6 percent interception rate is the best in the NFL. Which Cousins will line up for the Vikings? He was superb against the Packers in 2018 (passer ratings of 118.8 and 129.5), horrendous in 2019 (52.9 and 58.8) and excellent in 2020 (118.6 and 138.1).

Packers are No. 1 in Power Rankings