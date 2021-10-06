How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Packers at Bengals

The Green Bay Packers (3-1) will play at the Cincinnati Bengals (3-1) on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will kick off a stretch of four road contests in five weeks with a game at the Cincinnati Bengals at noon Sunday. Both teams are 3-1. Here’s how to watch, listen and stream the game, plus a few other game notes.

How to Watch Packers at Bengals

TV: Fox – Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst) and Lindsay Czarniak (sideline)

Stream: You can stream the game on FuboTV. Get a 7-day Free Trial.

Coverage Map: 506Sports.com will publish the map on Wednesday.

Radio: Packers Radio Network – Wayne Larrivee, Larry McCarren. SIRIUS: 113 (GB), 83 (Cin.) | XM: 386 (GB), 225 (Cin.) | SXM App: 811 (GB), 806 (Cin.) Sports USA Radio, with Josh Appel (play-by-play) and Mark Carrier (analyst), will have the national broadcast.

Packers vs. Bengals History

Leader: There are seven teams with a record of better than .500 against Green Bay. You probably wouldn’t have guessed the Bengals, with a franchise record that is 87 games below .500, are among those teams. Cincinnati leads the series 7-6.

Streak: The Bengals won three in a row, with victories of seven, seven and four points in 2005, 2009 and 2013, respectively. Green Bay snapped that streak in 2017.

Last meeting: Green Bay won the last matchup, 27-24 in overtime, on Sept. 24, 2017. William Jackson intercepted Aaron Rodgers and returned it for a touchdown to give the Bengals a 21-7 lead in the second quarter. It was a stunning play. Rodgers hadn’t thrown a pick-six since the 2009 season. For context, Philip Rivers threw 19 pick-sixes during that span. But Rodgers threw two touchdown passes to Jordy Nelson, including one with 17 seconds remaining in regulation that tied the game. In overtime, Rodgers’ 72-yard completion to Geronimo Allison set up Mason Crosby’s winning field goal.

Packers-Bengals Point Spread

The Packers are 3-point favorites with an over/under total of 50.5 points at SI Sportsbook.

The Quarterbacks: Aaron Rodgers vs. Joe Burrow

Packers: After a dismal opening game, Aaron Rodgers is doing typical Aaron Rodgers things. Over the last three games, he’s thrown eight touchdown passes vs. zero interceptions, good for a 119.3 passer rating. Only Dallas’ Dak Prescott has a higher rating (128.9) over that span. His eight touchdowns are the most for any quarterback without an interception. Against Pittsburgh, he tied Dan Marino for fifth all-time with 420 career touchdown passes. With one touchdown against Cincinnati, he’d tie Philip Rivers for fifth all-time.

Bengals: Last year’s No. 1 overall pick, Joe Burrow has taken enormous strides in Year 2. In 10 games as a rookie, he completed 65.3 percent of his passes with 13 touchdowns. In four games this year, he’s completed 72.9 percent with nine touchdowns. He’s third in completion percentage and yards per attempt (9.23). In Thursday’s victory over Jacksonville, he was 25-of-32 passing for 348 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He set career highs for completion percentage (78.1) and passer rating (132.8). He enters the week as one of only four quarterbacks with two-plus touchdown passes in all four games.

