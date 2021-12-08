How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Packers vs. Bears

The Green Bay Packers will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday night. Here's your weekly viewing information plus history lessons, quarterback notes and more.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (9-3) will host the Chicago Bears (4-8) on Sunday Night Football. This will be the 204th meeting between the rivals and the 16th consecutive season in which they’ll meet under the primetime lights. Here’s your weekly viewing information plus a few more notes to help get you ready.

How to Watch Packers vs. Bears

Kickoff: 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

TV: NBC – Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Kathryn Tappen (sideline).

Stream: You can stream the game on FuboTV. Get a 7-day Free Trial.

Coverage Map: This is a nationally televised game. Check out the map at 506Sports.com to see which games will be broadcast in your neighborhood on Sunday.

Radio: Packers Radio Network – Wayne Larrivee, Larry McCarren. SIRIUS – 81 (Chi.), 85 (GB), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (Chi.), 225 (GB), 88 (National) | SXM App: 805 (Chi.), 811 (GB), National (88). Westwood One – Ryan Radtke (play-by-play) and Mike Golic (analyst).

History Lessons

In 1992, the Bears held a 27-game lead in the series. It’s been total domination the past three decades, though. Green Bay leads 102-95-6. Brett Favre turned the tide and Aaron Rodgers made it a tsunami. He’s 22-5 as a starter against Chicago. Starting with their 10-3 win in the 2010 finale that got them into the playoffs and on the way to a Super Bowl championship, the Packers have won 20 of the last 23 games. They are 11-2 in the last 13 matchups played at Lambeau Field, with an average score of about 28-15.

The Quarterbacks

Green Bay: Rodgers is fourth in the league with a 105.5 passer rating. He’s thrown 23 touchdowns vs. four interceptions, including 21 touchdowns vs. two interceptions since the Week 1 loss to the Saints. In Green Bay’s 24-14 victory on Oct. 17 at Soldier Field, Rodgers was 17-of-23 passing for 195 yards and two touchdowns, good for a lofty 128.0 rating. He also ran for one touchdown, in case you forgot. By the way, Favre owns the records for most touchdown passes (60) and wins (23) vs. Chicago. Rodgers has thrown 57 touchdowns and beaten them 22 times.

Chicago: There’s uncertainty to start the week. Talented rookie Justin Fields has missed the last two games with cracked ribs. If he can play through the pain, he’ll be back in the lineup. Of 33 qualifying quarterbacks, Fields is 32nd in passer rating (69.0). Broken down, he is 30th in completion percentage (58.1), 33rd in touchdown percentage (2.0) and 32nd in interception percentage (4.0). During the first matchup, he completed 16-of-27 passes for 174 yards with one touchdown, one interception and a 75.2 passer rating. If Fields can’t play, veteran Andy Dalton will make his third consecutive start. He’s been far more effective (64.1 percent, six touchdowns, six interceptions and a 79.9 rating) but isn’t as talented and isn’t the team’s future. He threw four picks vs. Arizona last week but two were off drops.

Three Things to Know

One: Green Bay has won five straight in the series. It has created 10 takeaways while turning it over just once in those games.

Two: In 27 starts vs. Chicago, Rodgers has had a 100-plus passer rating in 13. The Packers are 13-0 in those games.

Three: Packers inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell was the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for October and Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn was the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November with his 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He leads the team with 11 sacks, including one in the first meeting.

Packers in the Power Rankings